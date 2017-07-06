Login | Sign up |Help
06 July 2017
Thomson Reuters launches startup incubator

34 minutes ago  |  462 views  |  0 Zurich, Switzerland

Thomson Reuters is opening an incubator in Switzerland, giving startups working in areas such as big data, analytics, AI and distributed ledgers access to its famed data and content sets.

In addition to data, firms who take part in the six month Thomson Reuters Lab programme also get office space, mentoring from experienced execs and networking opportunities for investment and commercialisation.

So far, two firms have joined the incubator - WealthArc, a cloud-based SaaS platform for the investment management industry, and Open Mineral, which is looking to disrupt the commodities market. More applicants are currently being reviewed.

Mona Vernon, CTO, Thomson Reuters Labs, says: "Technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate and corporations need to keep pace. Partnering with startups and other market disruptors is essential for us to be agile and responsive to our customers. The Incubator will become an essential part of our corporate strategy to drive organic growth through innovation."
