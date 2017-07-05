SAP Financial Services Forum, London - Day 2 live blog

Welcome to Finextra's live coverage from Day 2 of the SAP Financial Services Forum in London. The theme for this event is 'winning in the digital moment'. The agenda will examine how technologies such as AI, machine learning, analytics, blockchain, open APIs and the cloud can be best leveraged to deliver truly digitised financial services.

10.57: Implementation will have a significant impact on the existing systems, says Ferrari. Additional data requirements to support the new measurement, presentation and disclosures will require changes in source systems actuarial systems, general ledger and the consolidation system.

10.53: IFRS17 implementation has many challenges. Do you do the minimum compliance required, or spend to create an efficient finance function. Understanding the commercial impact is key, as is understanding the data that is being analysed. Across data and systems, Ferrari says that the implementation creates high to medium complexity.

10.50: There are three key drivers for IFRS17, Ferrari says, standardisation, system and data architecture, and process performance, including data analytics.

10.45: Now it is time for a keynote presentation that will provide a case study of IFRS17. This is being given by Michele Ferrari, Partner, and Alexander Kleehause, Senior Manager, both from EY, and will look at how innovation can be leveraged to improve finance performance.

10.44: There is a responsibility to create customer experiences that enable technological change, says Goodall. With deep loyalty comes deep trust. Banks have the trust, and combining that with the fintech capabilities is a powerful propositions. Desmet looks at a couple of areas, the first of which is the customers. They want to pay, to borrow, and to save. This will not change. Secondly, if you look at the industry sector, payment flows and associated profits are leaving the traditional banking world. There will also be a separation between the 'winners and losers', he says there is a technology arms race taking place and open banking will really highlight this. Finally, regulators will step in to focus on stability in the time of crisis, which will further boost the winners, he notes.

Connected cars, homes and health pushing up costs of repair, replacement and care....but policies will be tailored @SwissRe #SAPFSIForum — SAP For Insurance (@sapforinsurance) July 5, 2017

10.39: Resilience, agility and optionality are critical for banks to be successful going forward, notes Turunen. For insurance organisations, the structure of risk is changing, Winter says. The severity of risk and claims can go up substantially as technology evolves. While disaster likelihood can be reduced by technology, disaster will still occassionally happen and when it does the claims will go up accordingly. Delivery method of insurance policies will be far more targetted, however, creating efficiencies and making it more affordable.

10.33: What will financial services look like in five years? Through a technology lens, there are a few universal truths - it is faster, more ubiquitous and it is also converging, says Hanley. Customer demands and expectations will change according to this - deep personalisation and instant gratification will become the norm. Banking will become unbundled and rebundled. The need for banking services won't go away, but who is providing these services? The winners here will be those that think through the paradigm from a customer perspective, he adds.

10.29: Banks need to enhance their data capabilities, when you compare what they are doing today compared to organisations such as, for example, Bloomberg, Desmet notes. But the investment required to bring bank data capabilities up to scratch is eye watering.

10.25: The dominant amount of technology spend is going on cloud, says Hetherington. What direction is this investment going in? Winter says that mobile phone data is very powerful. For example, when it comes to tracking driving data, their sensors are very precise. For insurers, this data is even richer than a widget that is specifically used for driving a car, as these will only tell you about the car rather than the people in the car. Then there is the information from the tire manufacturer which can tell you who has been sitting in the car and when. You need technology that is flexible enough to work directly with existing partners and new startups as well.

10.18: The technology part is the easy part as there are so many solutions and players working in the space, notes Goodall. However, nobody tries to make solutions that are cumbersome for the customer, but sometimes the build model will result in this. For fintechs, scale is hard to achieve and so working with banks is appealing. How to successfully integrate in a way that is completely customer focussed is a big challenge that many face today however.

10.14: Turunen comments that open banking is an opportunity to create better customer experience. There is an opportunity to collaborate in the industry to create services. Innovation can be boosted by collaboration between institutions, rather than working alone in siloes, he says. This can also shorten the time to market. Even if new players come into the industry, banks can still be a trusted advisor for customers.

10.12: Desmet thinks that open banking is the final step to banks becoming like a consumer goods company - if a customer does not like a product they will not come back for it next time. The two or three banks that can perfect the customer experience following open banking will have a great advantage.

10.07: Following introductions, Hetherington kicks off on the topic of open banking. Customers can take control of their own data, so what impact does that have on the business model of banks? Hanley notes that banking is becoming more customer focussed. He talks about the bank needed to be much better connected to customers through a digital interface. He believes that putting customers at the at the heart of what they doing. Hanley says banks need to be technically able and culturally willing to change and grow. Speed is also a much more important vector to be talked about within an institution - more important than the direction of travel, even.

10.00: Next up is our first panel discussion of the morning, titled ‘Providing Value-added Services and Staying Relevant as Boundaries Break Down. Lots of good contributors for this one: Kevin Hanley, Director of Innovation at RBS; Dr. Marcus Winter, Head of Reinsurance Development for Munich Re; Jarkko Turunen, Head of Open Banking with Nordea; Driek Desmet, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company; and Brad Goodall, Chief Operations Officer with 10x Banking. Keeping order is Rob Hetherington, Global General Manager, Financial Services Industries for SAP.

9.59: Incumbent banks need to assess their business models in order to stay relevant and compete with new banks. You need to identify what your core is, as well as who is eating your lunch, Vaswani comments.

9.47: In a Q&A, Vaswani says that if you get something right with a millennial, they will come with you. He is keen on having a diverse workforce, representing the communities that the bank is trying to serve. Once you attract one or two, you will attract more.

9.54: The physicality of cash has gone in the mobile world, meaning that banks are becoming data orientated companies. Customers need to trust banks with their data in the same way they trust them with their money. The rules of virtual safety have not been written yet - what you should publish on social media or send in emails, Vaswani says that it is up to everyone pushing the digital world ahead to think about digital safety.

The pace of change is relentless. Collaboration is a must and your ecosystem needs to allow for seamless integration of #fintechs #banking pic.twitter.com/hHPOs4uNne — SAP for Banking (@SAPforBanking) July 5, 2017

9.49: Collaboration in the fintech world is a must. Barclays has created fintech accelerators at a number of sites around the world, Vaswani says. The bank has also gone beyond fintech, creating Eagle Labs. Vaswani describes this as a place where the community can get rejuvenated, using new technologies to foster innovative solutions.

The real power of digital is creating new business models with the power to do things differently @avvaswani @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/K6ZAkwTlfS — SAP for Banking (@SAPforBanking) July 5, 2017

9.45: When a technology develops, such as the internet, companies tend to take their existing business model and apply it to the new technology. But the power exists where you can take and create a new business model. You have the power to do things differently. Barclays has been thinking about how to create a platform for connected value, Vaswani says. His bank has some sort of relationship with about half of the population of the UK. How do you connect large corproates with clients that are valuable to them? Barclays has created Blue to address this.

9.40: For a graduate, Vaswani says that moving forward means controlling finances, getting a downpayment for a mortgage, and developing a good credit rating to get the mortgage in the first place. For a retired person, moving forward may mean financial independence. When it is impossible to stay independent, banks need to make it very simple for that person to enable a trusted friend to take over that account. Moving forward makes sense to any organisation, comments Vaswani.

We are leading very connected lives - #trulyconnectedfinance needs to be highly personalized and perfect #letsgoforward @BarclaysUK pic.twitter.com/GxWyLPjpKP — SAP for Banking (@SAPforBanking) July 5, 2017

9.36: Every thing that you do is touched by finance, Vaswani says. We are also living very connected lives due to the pace of technological change and our addiction to our phones. This is a fundamental change. Fully connected finance is a way to service this new world. It is about individually looking at a customer and taking them where they want to go tomorrow.

9.32: Vaswani says that Barclays has gone through 327 years of change, which makes change hardwired into the bank's DNA. He says the bank has always prospered when it has created a very clear purpose. Every company should deal with a societal problem - if it is not doing that, he questions why that company should exist.

9.27: Our opening keynote presentation today is from Ashok Vaswani, Chief Executive Officer from Barclays UK. The topic he will be addressing is The Future of Banking: Fintech at Scale.

9.20: Our host Laurence Leyden, EMEA General Manager, Financial Services at SAP, takes to the stage to give offer the audience a warm welcome. Recapping yesterday's events, he notes that some feedback asked about SAP's involvement with some of the speakers from Day 1. SAP has worked with Singularity to deliver executive digital exchange events to deliver a roadmap for the future of financial services, for example.

9.05: Good morning and welcome to live coverage from the second day of the SAP Financial Services Forum. It is another sunny summer's day in London, and the attendees are finishing off their breakfasts and heading to the main plenary room. We will be underway in around 10 minutes.