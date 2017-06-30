LA joins fintech fray through digital money conference

Los Angeles is looking to jump aboard the multi-billion dollar fintech train through its first professional financial technology conference.

The fintech industry has seen explosive growth over the last couple of year, with global VC investment hitting $17.4 billion in 2016.



In North America, tech hub Silicon Valley and financial centre New York dominate the scene, although other cities, including Toronto, Chicago and Charlotte, have recently begun establishing themselves.



Now LA, more normally associated with showbiz, is hoping to grab a slice of the fintech pie with its first major fintech conference, The State of Digital Money, arriving next month.



Blockchain and cryptocurrency will feature heavily, with Ethereum even being offered as a payment option.