Login | Sign up |Help
29 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

UK banking app transaction numbers soar

6 hours ago  |  1315 views  |  0 hipster suit with phone

Brits are increasingly relying on banking applications to manage their money, with nearly 40% of adults using apps in 2016 and transactions rising by 57% during the year.

Over 19.6 million people used banking apps last year, up 11% on 2015, according to figures put together by the British Bankers Association and EY.

Customer use of banking apps has soared by 356% between 2012 and 2017, with the number of transactions rising as customers begin to do more than simply check their account balances.

Last year there was a 30% rise in the number of Brits using apps to manage their savings, a 46% increase in those looking after their credit cards and an 86% jump in those handling mortgage and investment accounts.

Nearly two thirds now use apps to transfer money, six in 10 paying other individuals and just under a quarter arranging standing orders.

Meanwhile, banks sent out over 434 million text alerts to customers in 2016, an 18% increase on the previous year, and there were 4.4 million webchats, up 24% on 2015.

Away from the mobile phones, there was also a 225% increase in contactless card spending during 2016 as one out of every four card payments used this technology.

Eric Leenders, MD, retail and commercial banking, BBA, says: "Customers’ appetite for using technology to manage their money on the move is showing no signs of abating, with banking apps now the principle means by which we access our current accounts.

"And this doesn’t appear to be a fad with more and more people moving beyond payments, increasingly using apps to access a broader range of banking services, such as savings, credit cards, mortgage and investment accounts."

A report released by industry analyst CACI yesterday forecast a steep decline in the number of banks branch visits over the next five years as banks build out their apps and steer more consumers to the mobile channel.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGCARDS
KeywordsRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Branch visits face steep decline as mobile banking takes hold

Branch visits face steep decline as mobile banking takes hold

18 hours ago  |  2840 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 15 linkedin
UK to roll out image-based cheque clearing system

UK to roll out image-based cheque clearing system

22 March 2017  |  8926 views  |  10 comments | 21 tweets | 45 linkedin
Brits warm to mobile tap and pay

Brits warm to mobile tap and pay

28 February 2017  |  7626 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Barclays promises faster biz loans via mobile app

Barclays promises faster biz loans via mobile app

05 January 2017  |  6876 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Apps crush internet for UK banking logins

Apps crush internet for UK banking logins

22 July 2016  |  11345 views  |  6 comments | 20 tweets | 27 linkedin
BBA launches review into branch closure protocol

BBA launches review into branch closure protocol

06 May 2016  |  5336 views  |  3 comments | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
Banking by mobile overtakes branch interactions - BBA

Banking by mobile overtakes branch interactions - BBA

15 June 2015  |  8386 views  |  0 comments | 38 tweets | 30 linkedin
Banking has reached a digital tipping point BBA warns

Banking has reached a digital tipping point BBA warns

24 March 2015  |  19376 views  |  7 comments | 62 tweets | 40 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

British Bankers Assocation (BBA) - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
9362 views comments | 19 tweets | 38 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
9007 views comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyThe EU and blockchain: taking the lead?
7744 views 0 | 8 tweets | 7 linkedin
Mastercard eyes opportunities to profit from sharing economyMastercard eyes opportunities to profit fr...
7433 views comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Body blow for PayKey as Apple orders Westpac off its turfBody blow for PayKey as Apple orders Westp...
7059 views comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter