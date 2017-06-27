 
Login | Sign up |Help
27 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Ukrainian banks affected by latest global cyberattack

2 hours ago  |  1261 views  |  0 programming code hipster

Several Ukrainian banks are understood to have been affected by what appears to be a coordinated ransomware cyberattack targeting firms around the world.

The Ukrainian central banks says that a number of banks in the country are "having difficulties with client services", while media reports say that the Kiev metro system is not accepting card payments.

Russian oil producer Rosneft, Danish shipping company Maersk and British advertising agency WPP are among the other victims of the attack, which early reports suggest involves a variant of the 'Petya' ransomware.

The hit comes just weeks after the WannaCry attack, which affected more than 300,000 internet addresses worldwide, including government agencies, large corporations and banks.

Allan Liska from threat intelligence specialist Recorded Future says: "This appears to be a multi-pronged attack that started with a phishing campaign targeting infrastructure in the Ukraine."

Liska says that the updated Petya may not be the only aspect of the attack, with reports that banking trojan Loki Bot may also be included in the payload, "which means this attack not only could make the victim's machine inoperable, it could steal valuable information that an attacker can take advantage of during the confusion".
ChannelsCARDSMOBILE & ONLINESECURITYRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Security experts struggle in search for WannaCry clues - Reuters

Security experts struggle in search for WannaCry clues - Reuters

19 May 2017  |  13503 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
WannaCry ransomware: Indian banks told to update ATM software

WannaCry ransomware: Indian banks told to update ATM software

15 May 2017  |  4660 views  |  5 comments | 5 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit www.finastra.comdownload the report now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
11128 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
8785 views comments | 19 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyArtificial Intelligence- Computer to IOT
8175 views 0 | 4 tweets | 2 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
8078 views comments | 9 tweets | 6 linkedin
Take a strategic approach to Open bankingTake a strategic approach to Open banking
7847 views comments

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter