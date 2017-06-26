 
Login | Sign up |Help
26 June 2017
visit www.finastra.com
» View all news Next story »

4th EU AML Directive will make curbing crime easier, but cost banks millions

8 hours ago  |  1471 views  |  0 20 pound note

As the 4th EU AML Directive comes into force today, a pair of studies suggests that while most UK FS industry financial crime professionals think the new rules will make it easier to prevent money laundering, they are likely to cost banks millions in inefficient KYC checks.

As the deadline for full implementation of AMLD4 hits, a survey of nearly 200 UK professionals by LexisNexis Risk Solutions shows that 73% think it will make preventing money laundering easier. This marks a significant shift in attitudes from two years ago, when just 17% thought the directive would make a change and 32% thought it would make no difference.

However, there is likely to be an associated cost. Research from Consult Hyperion for Mitek suggests that the average UK bank already wastes £5 million a year on manual and inefficient KYYC processes. With AMLD4 and the anticipated AMLD5 increasing the frequency and scope of these essential checks, the annual waste is likely to double to £10 million a year, claims the report.

Total costs for KYC processes range from £10 to £100 per check and, in the UK, a quarter of applications are abandoned due to KYC friction. What's more, AMLD4 will impose fines as high as 10% of annual turnover for serious breaches.

Consult Hyperion says that eIDs for digital onboarding are still several years away from being widely available but that mobile technology could save millions of pounds on KYC costs.

"The message to all financial institutions is clear: The cost of KYC checks is much too high, placing too much reliance on inefficient and error-prone manual processes," says Steve Pannifer, COO, Consult Hyperion.

"Getting it wrong is both costly and damaging. New rules will result in much higher fines when serious failures in compliance occur. Financial institutions cannot afford to wait for eID to be widely available. Advanced mobile technology provides a straightforward mechanism now to reduce both cost and risk as well as remove friction from the user experience, increasing top line revenue."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINERISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsMONEY LAUNDERINGRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

The Clearing House calls for overhaul of AML practices

The Clearing House calls for overhaul of AML practices

17 February 2017  |  5854 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 16 linkedin
EU tightens money laundering controls

EU tightens money laundering controls

03 February 2016  |  10132 views  |  4 comments | 18 tweets | 19 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Mitek Systems - all news
LexisNexis - all news
Consult Hyperion - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.www.fisglobal.comvisit www.events.sap.comvisit wavestone-advisors.co.uk

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Live: EBAday 2017, day twoLive: EBAday 2017, day two
10205 views comments | 4 tweets | 5 linkedin
Worldpay pilots app-only mPOS for small retailersWorldpay pilots app-only mPOS for small re...
9496 views comments | 20 tweets | 27 linkedin
Live: EBAday 2017, day oneLive: EBAday 2017, day one
9315 views comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
UK banks will need to change one million sort codes under ring-fencing rulesUK banks will need to change one million s...
8593 views comments | 8 tweets | 25 linkedin
ECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments serviceECB preps eurozone-wide instant payments s...
7984 views comments | 19 tweets | 33 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter