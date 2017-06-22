 
22 June 2017
Danish m-payments scheme adds lock-screen payments and Touch ID

4 hours ago  |  905 views  |  0 digital fingerprints

Users of the Dankort app and mobile wallets from more than 60 Danish banks can now tap-and-go for low value payments with their phones.

Nordic payment system provider Nets and bank association Bokis have updated the apps to add lock-screen payment functionality and biometric authentication. Similar to the contactless version of the national debit card scheme Dankort, low value payments under DKK 200 are completed without authentication. While the physical card requires a pin for contactless transactions overt that amount, iPhone users can now choose to validate payments with Touch ID instead.

Three weeks ago, Dansk Supermarked Group allowed a limited test group to trial the lock-screen Dankort mobile payment functionality in all Netto, Føtex, Bilka and Salling supermarkets. The functionality has now been extended to all users and makes performing mobile contactless payments for larger amounts even more convenient.

"The Danes have really taken to contactless payments and have quickly become used to this new and faster way of paying. We are now offering the option to make contactless payments by phone in a way that matches the user experience of the physical Dankort,” said Nets senior vice president responsible for Dankort, Jeppe Juul-Andersen.

“Paying from lock-screen and approving amounts with Touch ID improve the user experience and make payment by phone quicker and easier than ever. Users of our Android app have been able to pay from their lock-screen since the beginning of April, and we are proud to also offer this opportunity to our customers with an iPhone,” said Bokis chairman Jesper Schiøler, representing the members of the Association of Local Banks, Savings Banks and Cooperative Banks in Denmark.

Members of the Dankort Idea Lab have been testing lock-screen payments in Dansk Supermarked Group stores for almost a month, and after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, Nets and Bokis have made this option available to all customers.

“We offer all Danes wanting to pay by phone an opportunity to make it as convenient as possible. Our customers have really embraced the contactless Dankort, and recent feedback from customers testing lock-screen payments has been positive. As such, we are pleased to offer everyone a mobile payment option that matches the user experience of the contactless Dankort,” said Dansk Supermarked Group Head of IT Business Support Jens Freiberg.

In the coming months, more retail chains across Denmark will make payments via Dankort on the mobile available, enabling fast and convenient payments across the country.

ChannelsCARDSMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS
KeywordsEFTPOS

