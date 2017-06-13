Westpac online services go on holiday for Queen's birthday

Westpac is struggling to reconnect all customers to online and mobile banking three days after an outage that shut down services over the long bank holiday weekend.

It turned into a long weekend for Westpac engineers as they worked to find and fix the glitch responsible as customers vented their fury over the downtime.



Apparently caused by the failure of a batch process, the problems were compounded by bank branch closures across much of the country over the Queen's birthday public holiday.



Three days in and the bank is still experiencing issues.



“We have had an issue with online banking whereby some customers were unable to view their account details in Westpac Live," a spokesman says. "While we have resolved the issue for many customers, we are aware that a limited number of people are still having issues logging in.”