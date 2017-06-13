 
Login | Sign up |Help
14 June 2017
Book a meeting today
» View all news Next story »

Westpac online services go on holiday for Queen's birthday

21 hours ago  |  2067 views  |  0 Westpac logo

Westpac is struggling to reconnect all customers to online and mobile banking three days after an outage that shut down services over the long bank holiday weekend.

It turned into a long weekend for Westpac engineers as they worked to find and fix the glitch responsible as customers vented their fury over the downtime.

Apparently caused by the failure of a batch process, the problems were compounded by bank branch closures across much of the country over the Queen's birthday public holiday.

Three days in and the bank is still experiencing issues.

“We have had an issue with online banking whereby some customers were unable to view their account details in Westpac Live," a spokesman says. "While we have resolved the issue for many customers, we are aware that a limited number of people are still having issues logging in.”
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Westpac to shrink bank branch, grow spending on digital

Westpac to shrink bank branch, grow spending on digital

08 September 2015  |  9461 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 10 linkedin
Westpac appoints CBA core transformation architect as new CIO

Westpac appoints CBA core transformation architect as new CIO

31 July 2014  |  6033 views  |  0 comments | 1 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Westpac - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ebaday.comvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Only banks that become 'digital houses' will survive forthcoming disruption - BBVA chiefOnly banks that become 'digital houses' wi...
10646 views comments | 34 tweets | 48 linkedin
Lloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outsourcing deal with IBMLloyds Bank inks £1.3 billion IT outs...
10117 views comments | 17 tweets | 31 linkedin
Nasdaq joins €7M funding round in French blockchain outfit StratumnNasdaq joins €7M funding round in French b...
8031 views comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
satelliteFormer UBS innovation lead establishes cry...
7838 views comments | 14 tweets | 4 linkedin
Winning in the digital moment; Leading banks explain what it takesWinning in the digital moment; Leading ban...
7720 views comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter