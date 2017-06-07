 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 June 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

BPI processing snafu double-debits consumer accounts

17 hours ago  |  2083 views  |  0 Group of arrows with one odd pointing other direction

Bank of the Philippine Islands is extending branch opening hours and suspending all electronic channels after an internal processing error resulted in the double posting of transactions across customer accounts over a five-day period.

The nation's oldest bank has been fending off a Twitter storm among panicking customers who have seen funds disappear from accounts as a result of the double debiting error, sparking fears that BPI was under attack from hackers.

In a media advisory, the bank pointed to an unspecified "internal data processing error" as the cause of the snafu, rather than penetration of its systems by nefarious sources.

The bank says it expects full resolution by the end of the day, although nine hours into the crisis it was still battling to rectify the problem.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Philippines central bank hits cyber-heist institution with $21 million fine

Philippines central bank hits cyber-heist institution with $21 million fine

05 August 2016  |  6354 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.wavestone-advisors.co.ukVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.ebaday.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
12054 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-sourceIn race to bring blockchain to financial m...
10302 views comments | 29 tweets | 15 linkedin
Apple moves into P2P payments spaceApple moves into P2P payments space
9183 views comments | 40 tweets | 64 linkedin
Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commutersLucozade hands out contactless bottles to...
8419 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
HSBC boards the robo-advice trainHSBC boards the robo-advice train
8014 views comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter