 
Login | Sign up |Help
08 June 2017
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreports
» View all news Next story »

Social payments startup Plynk raises EUR25 million

20 hours ago  |  2691 views  |  0 Plynk

A Dublin-based social payments outfit founded by former Facebook and Wonga staffers Charles Dowd and Clive Foley has raised €25 million in a Series A funding round led by private investment trust, Swiss Privée.

Linked to individual Facebook accounts, Plynk users can send money as a message to a single contact or in group chats instantly and with no fees. Once a Plynk account is created, users receive a dedicated IBAN and virtual Mastercard for online payments. In addition, the application plans to integrate with both Apple and Android Pay, enabling users to spend their money across multiple outlets.

Plynk was developed at the Bank of Ireland startup Workbench in Grand Canal Square, and was soft-launched in January with EUR725,000 in seed funding from the Irish bank alongside Delta Partners, Enterprise Ireland, NDRC and a number of angel investors.

Plynk has so far picked up 6,000 users across Android and iOS within the Irish market and has plans to expand further into Europe with eyes on Spain and Portugal next.

Says Dowd: “Our growth plan is simple: ‘become a verb, in every European language.’ Over 2017, we will use this secured funding to expand into new markets as well as add GBP to our platform. Hiring will also be a priority, adding more team members to continue development on our core product and to build more features unique to the social payments industry.”

Now a team of eight, Plynk has over 20 roles in engineering and growth to fill in the next 18 months.

“The intersection between social and payments is an exciting area because there is still a customer need," says Dowd. "Today sending a photo, video, or chat to a friend has become second nature to students, graduates and young adults. With Plynk, users send money to a name, not an account number. This turns a normally formal and uncomfortable task into a transparent, instant, social interaction. This is the change we are looking to make.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINESTART UPS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Bank of Ireland-mentored startup Plynk raises seed funding

Bank of Ireland-mentored startup Plynk raises seed funding

17 October 2016  |  6054 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.wavestone-advisors.co.ukvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsVisit www.capgemini.com/worldreports

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Fifteen startups selected for EBAday Fintech PavillionFifteen startups selected for EBAday Finte...
12055 views comments | 8 tweets | 8 linkedin
In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-sourceIn race to bring blockchain to financial m...
10302 views comments | 29 tweets | 15 linkedin
Apple moves into P2P payments spaceApple moves into P2P payments space
9184 views comments | 40 tweets | 64 linkedin
Lucozade hands out contactless bottles to London commutersLucozade hands out contactless bottles to...
8419 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin
HSBC boards the robo-advice trainHSBC boards the robo-advice train
8014 views comments | 15 tweets | 12 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter