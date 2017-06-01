 
Login | Sign up |Help
01 June 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Kmart suffers another card data breach

4 hours ago  |  1165 views  |  0 Computer virus

For the second time in three years, hackers have installed malware on POS systems at US discount chain Kmart and stolen customer credit card data.

Confirming a report by blogger Brian Krebs, Kmart parent company Sears Holdings says that it recently discovered that cards previously used at Kmart stores were making unauthorised purchases.

A forensic investigation found payments data systems infected with malware that had gone undetected by the firm's anti-virus software. No details have been provided on how long systems were compromised for or how many of Kmart's 700-plus stores were affected.

Sears says that no personal information such as name and addresses were obtained but some credit card numbers appear to have been compromised.

Despite this, the firm claims that "in light of our EMV compliant point of sale systems, which rolled out last year, we believe the exposure to cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited".

The breach is the second malware-based hit on Kmart POS systems in less than three years.

ChannelsCARDSRETAIL BANKINGSECURITYPAYMENTS
KeywordsCARD FRAUDEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Intercontinental card data breach hits 1200 hotels

Intercontinental card data breach hits 1200 hotels

19 April 2017  |  7144 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 10 linkedin
Number of US data breaches jumps 40% in 2016

Number of US data breaches jumps 40% in 2016

20 January 2017  |  6639 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 18 linkedin
Nets warns of card data breach

Nets warns of card data breach

26 October 2016  |  10475 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
Hackers hit Oracle Micros POS unit

Hackers hit Oracle Micros POS unit

09 August 2016  |  5667 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin
Data breaches in New York rising by 40%

Data breaches in New York rising by 40%

05 May 2016  |  6185 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 9 linkedin
Wendy's faces class action suit over data breach

Wendy's faces class action suit over data breach

29 April 2016  |  8673 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 5 linkedin
Target reaches $39.4m data breach settlement

Target reaches $39.4m data breach settlement

02 December 2015  |  7356 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
Hilton confirms data breach

Hilton confirms data breach

25 November 2015  |  7797 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 18 linkedin
Kmart joins retailer hall of infamy following eftpos hack

Kmart joins retailer hall of infamy following eftpos hack

13 October 2014  |  5018 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 6 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.response.ncr.comvisit dh.comvisit www.events.sap.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
18016 views comments | 67 tweets | 43 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
9486 views comments | 22 tweets | 22 linkedin
satelliteRussian researchers develop 'quantum-safe'...
8068 views comments | 23 tweets | 4 linkedin
Cecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consortiumCecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consor...
7551 views comments | 15 tweets | 10 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow Can India Best Prepare for a Cashless...
6625 views 0 | 1 tweets | 2 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter