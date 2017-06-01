 
Login | Sign up |Help
01 June 2017
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreports
» View all news Next story »

In race to bring blockchain to financial markets, developers embrace open-source

30 minutes ago  |  269 views  |  0 World

We may be living in an era of data breaches and hacking scandals but more than half of financial markets participants working on blockchain see open-source as the best model for the technology.

Among technologists, support is even stronger at 61%, shows the Greenwich Associates survey of 402 people working on DLT in banks, brokers, tech firms and exchanges.

"The goal of many of these new technology companies is to replace the existing global financial market infrastructure with distributed ledger technology," says Richard Johnson, VP, market structure and technology, Greenwich Associates.

"This is a monumental task and as such, support for open-source technology reflects an understanding that transitioning to this new technology can only be achieved by having the widest possible community of developers working on the codebase."

While there is enthusiasm for open-source, there is also a recognition of the risks, with 46% of respondents concerned about damaging bugs being introduced into the system and 47% worried about being hacked through vulnerabilities inserted into code.

To tackle concerns, 58% see hardware security modules (already in use in retail banking and in payment transactions, such as those processed through the Swift network) that provide strong authentication and encryption as an important element. More than half also see multi-signature technology a valuable tool for adding security to DLT.

And, 81% see permissioned blockchains as inherently more secure than public blockchains. "In the end, a blockchain-enabled financial market will likely consist of a core plumbing of market infrastructure developed by the open-source community, operating beneath proprietary applications that provide a higher level of security," says Johnson.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSECURITYBLOCKCHAIN
KeywordsRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Cecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consortium

Cecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consortium

26 May 2017  |  7435 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 10 linkedin
DLT still not mature enough says ECB

DLT still not mature enough says ECB

12 April 2017  |  14919 views  |  2 comments | 31 tweets | 30 linkedin
Transaction confidentiality tops blockchain security concern for banks

Transaction confidentiality tops blockchain security concern for banks

17 August 2016  |  7304 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
2016 Wall Street blockchain investment to top $1bn

2016 Wall Street blockchain investment to top $1bn

24 June 2016  |  13497 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.ebaday.comvisit dh.comDownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
17707 views comments | 67 tweets | 42 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
9419 views comments | 22 tweets | 22 linkedin
Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment systemBank of Canada says DLT not ready for inte...
8948 views comments | 27 tweets | 25 linkedin
satelliteRussian researchers develop 'quantum-safe'...
8033 views comments | 23 tweets | 4 linkedin
Cecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consortiumCecabank sets up Spanish blockchain consor...
7435 views comments | 15 tweets | 10 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter