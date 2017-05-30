 
30 May 2017
Bank of Montreal invites startups to join fintech incubator

Bank of Montreal is bidding to strengthen its fintech partnership ties with the launch of a second four-month accelerator programme with the DMZ incubator at Ryerson University.

The bank says the goal of the partnership is to foster innovation and growth for financial services technology startups and identify the ideas BMO can integrate and take to scale quickly.

The bank is inviting startups to apply for one of six openings at the incubator to undergo mentorship and training ahead of a competitive pitch to a panel of BMO and industry-expert judges for a chance to execute a pilot with the bank and additional cash prizes.

The 2016 cohort identified FormHero and its smart forms platform as a standout opportunity to simplify customer onboarding, and has since undergone a proof of concept with the bank.

Andrew Irvine, head, Canadian Business Banking & BMO Partners, BMO Bank of Montreal, says: "The talented entrepreneurs that we get the chance to work with through this program have so much to offer to our industry. We look forward to collaborating with them and helping to provide opportunities that will enhance the Canadian fintech landscape and ultimately provide a better customer experience."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Strengthening Toronto fintech ecosystem should be top priority - report

