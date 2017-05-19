Login | Sign up |Help
19 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

Japan brings in high speed trading rules

1 hour ago  |  534 views  |  0 Japan Flag

Japan's financial services watchdog is to introduce new rules that will require high frequency trading firms to register with the regulator and demonstrate that they have proper risk management processes in place.

High frequency trading (HFT) has become a growing presence on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and a source of concern for securities lawmakers in Japan, as it has elsewhere.

Last year the European Central Bank called for a gradual approach to HFT while in the US a number of exchanges have looked to introduce so-called speed bumps to counter the trading advantages enjoyed by HFT firms at the expense of retail and mainstream investors.

it is not just the sense of unfair competition that bothers market supervisors but also the threat to market stability posed by ultra-fast trading services and software. However, it continues to be a divisive subject with others arguing that HFT provides valuable liquidity to the market and adds to its efficiency.

Japan's new law will possibly come into effect in early 2018. It will require any HFT participants to register with the FSA and to provide evidence of proper risk management systems. They will also have to either establish an office in Japan or a representative agent.

According to FSA figures, HFT accounted for almost 70% of orders on the TSE and just less than half of the traded value, just less than $2.9 trillion.

 

 

ChannelsRISK & REGULATIONPOST-TRADE & OPSTRADE EXECUTIONWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsLEGAL

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ECB calls for gradual approach to HFT regulation

ECB calls for gradual approach to HFT regulation

25 October 2016  |  5027 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
HFT is harmful, say US market participants

HFT is harmful, say US market participants

24 April 2014  |  4201 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
Europe nears agreement on HFT rules

Europe nears agreement on HFT rules

23 October 2013  |  6722 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 1 linkedin
Regulators begin HFT crack down on market spoofing algorithms

Regulators begin HFT crack down on market spoofing algorithms

22 July 2013  |  10410 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 1 linkedin
Australia plans 'kill switches' to curb HFT risks

Australia plans 'kill switches' to curb HFT risks

21 November 2012  |  6126 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets
Germany preps HFT rules

Germany preps HFT rules

26 September 2012  |  5389 views  |  0 comments
Japanese watchdog slams TSE over trading outage

Japanese watchdog slams TSE over trading outage

24 August 2012  |  5264 views  |  0 comments
Shanghai Stock Exchange takes on HFT speculators

Shanghai Stock Exchange takes on HFT speculators

09 March 2012  |  7214 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Financial Services Agency (Japan) - all news
Tokyo Stock Exchange - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comDownload the paper nowvisit www.niceactimize.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyEnterprise Ethereum Alliance: a blockchain...
10028 views 0 | 7 tweets | 8 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
8662 views comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
Digital Identity – the ‘missing link’ in your DigiDigital Identity – the ‘missing link’ in y...
7150 views comments | 1 tweets
European banks lobby Commission to push ahead with screen scraping banEuropean banks lobby Commission to push ah...
6990 views comments | 26 tweets | 35 linkedin
UK consumers ready to swap banks for tech giantsUK consumers ready to swap banks for tech...
6489 views comments | 36 tweets | 45 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter