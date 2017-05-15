Login | Sign up |Help
15 May 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

China central bank sets up fintech committee

5 hours ago  |  2055 views  |  0 Chinese flag

The People's Bank of China has set up a committee that will investigate the impact of fintech on monetary policy and financial markets as well as how big data and AI can be used for regulatory oversight.

China has emerged as a leading fintech player, with banks joined by huge internet players such as Alibaba and Tencent, pumping billions of dollars into areas such as mobile payments and online lending.

The central bank says that this fintech revolution has "injected new vitality" into financial services but also throws up "challenges". In response, it is organising an in-depth study on how financial and technological developments impact monetary policy, financial markets, financial stability and payments and settlement.

In addition, the committee is looking at regtech, and how the bank can "actively" use innovative technology such as big data, AI and cloud computing to boost supervision.

The bank says that it also wants to cooperate with other parties, both at home and abroad to promote the "healthy and orderly" development of China's fintech ecosystem.

In a separate move, the central bank is backing a venture capital firm called Silk Ventures that plans to invest up to $500 million in US and European tech startups, with a focus on fintech, AI and medical technologies.

The Chinese government, through the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, will provide around half of the $500 million with the rest coming from unnamed investors.

The fund has offices in London and Silicon Valley and will consider individual investments of up to $50 million. Within fintech it will focus on blockchain, currency exchange and regtech. Payments, where China already has a strong market will not be a priority.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSSTART UPSRISK & REGULATIONWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAIN

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

China's Ping An preps $1bn overseas fintech and healthcare fund

China's Ping An preps $1bn overseas fintech and healthcare fund

04 May 2017  |  6073 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 14 linkedin
Ant Financial brings mobile payments to Indonesia

Ant Financial brings mobile payments to Indonesia

12 April 2017  |  5366 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 4 linkedin
Chinese fintech fund makes US startup investments

Chinese fintech fund makes US startup investments

17 March 2017  |  6531 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

China's Ant Financial agrees $880m deal to buy MoneyGram

26 January 2017  |  8132 views  |  2 comments | 27 tweets | 39 linkedin
Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

Chinese central bank tests digital currency system

26 January 2017  |  10896 views  |  0 comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
China's fintech dragons roar

China's fintech dragons roar

26 January 2017  |  7451 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
China launches $1.5bn fintech fund

China launches $1.5bn fintech fund

03 January 2017  |  30514 views  |  0 comments | 87 tweets | 55 linkedin
China tops world fintech rankings

China tops world fintech rankings

05 December 2016  |  12954 views  |  0 comments | 42 tweets | 33 linkedin
IBM and China UnionPay apply the blockchain to loyalty bonus point exchange

IBM and China UnionPay apply the blockchain to loyalty bonus point exchange

23 September 2016  |  9312 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 5 linkedin
China overtakes UK in digital payment volume stakes

China overtakes UK in digital payment volume stakes

22 September 2016  |  5279 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
China drives soaring Asia Pacific fintech financing

China drives soaring Asia Pacific fintech financing

25 August 2016  |  4701 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
China opens up to Visa and MasterCard

China opens up to Visa and MasterCard

09 June 2016  |  17014 views  |  0 comments | 26 tweets | 31 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

People's Bank of China - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Download the paper nowvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
KPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm MatchiKPMG acquires fintech matchmaking firm Mat...
9185 views comments | 27 tweets | 24 linkedin
P2P payments become social normP2P payments become social norm
7606 views comments | 33 tweets | 27 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyWHAT 100 STARTUPS WANT FROM THEIR BANKS
7523 views 0 | 16 tweets | 22 linkedin
Bank of England to take over running of Chaps as RTGS make-over comes onstreamBank of England to take over running of Ch...
7181 views comments | 16 tweets | 28 linkedin
EBAday 2017: Towards full payments digitalisationEBAday 2017: Towards full payments digital...
7160 views comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter