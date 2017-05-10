Login | Sign up |Help
10 May 2017
Visit cib.db.com
» View all news Next story »

N26 moves into savings market with Raisin API

6 hours ago  |  1883 views  |  0 Man pointing on world Icon

Mobile-only banking platform N26 has partnered with Raisin to open access to savings accounts from banks across Europe.

Launched in Germany and Austria in January 2015, N26 began as a current account with a Mastercard. It now operates as a fully-featured bank with instant overdraft, international transfers into 19 currencies through a tie-up with TransferWise, investment options via Vaamo and real-time consumer credits up to EUR25,000.

N26 has laid claim to becoming Europe's leading mobile-only bank, growing its user base to 300,000 and recording a seven-fold growth in transaction volumes over the past year. The startup says it is currently racking up 1000 new users every day.

The tie-up with Raisin now pushes the bank into the market for savings, offering customers a fixed-term account from one of 27 partner banks across the Eurozone accessible through a paperless sign-up process. Consumers can invest between EUR2000-EUR100,000 for a minimum 12-month fixed term, and set an alert to remind themselves to review the rates available when the term ends.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Germany's N26 aims to become Europe's leading mobile-only bank

Germany's N26 aims to become Europe's leading mobile-only bank

15 March 2017  |  4529 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 12 linkedin
Raisin raises €30 million

Raisin raises €30 million

26 January 2017  |  4540 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 4 linkedin
N26 opens up to 17 European countries

N26 opens up to 17 European countries

06 December 2016  |  10725 views  |  1 comments | 19 tweets | 24 linkedin
N26 enlists Siri for money transfers

N26 enlists Siri for money transfers

14 September 2016  |  9748 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 20 linkedin
N26 granted German banking licence

N26 granted German banking licence

21 July 2016  |  7128 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsDownload the paper nowvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Bitcoin set to go boomBitcoin set to go boom
22099 views comments | 34 tweets | 29 linkedin
Hackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid German bank accountsHackers exploit SS7 telco flaw to raid Ger...
10891 views comments | 18 tweets | 34 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyBlockchain and Supply Chain Finance: the m...
8707 views 0 | 17 tweets | 8 linkedin
RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid bots'RBS gives AI a helping hand with 'hybrid b...
7897 views comments | 22 tweets | 9 linkedin
Fintech coalition formed to fight EBA plans to outlaw screen scrapingFintech coalition formed to fight EBA plan...
7377 views comments | 29 tweets | 21 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter