Swift Business Forum, Nordics - live blog

Welcome to Finextra's live coverage of the Swift Business Forum in Stockholm. This event will explore how banks can think in new and innovative ways as different business models impact the majority of existing banking revenues.

12.02: Final poll for the audience - will banks still dominate the cross-border space in five/ten years' time? Some 67% audience say yes, but Raymaekers notes that 33% saying no is possibly the more interesting answer. But we are out of time to discuss what that means, so the audience is encouraged to discuss it over lunch. We will be back in an hour and a half for a session focussed on securities.

11.58: Are fintechs competition for banks or do they provide a chance for collaboration? Integration is important, says Fjereide. Sundberg agrees - OpusCapita positions itself is a fintech and partnership with banks is important. He also brings up the role of in-house banking, and perhaps if a company can fund its subsidiary in India instantly through an in-house bank, why would they use an external bank?

11.51: An audience poll finds that the lack of a clear business case (33%) is the main obstacle standing in the way of blockchain-based cross-border payments. Application of technology was the second most popular answer (28%), followed by Regulation (18%), Standards (11%) and Interoperability (10%).

11.47: Turning to technology, blockchain is mentioned. It has potential, but you have to drill down to a specific use case, says Moberg. It is so technical, you have to look at what the pain points are for cross-border payments and then see if the technological solution is viable.

Doing payments in the treasury department, you don't care about the technology behind it, you just want it to work, adds Sundberg.

11.43: Time for an audience poll, asking what the most important feature is on cross-border payments for banks and their clients. Certainty is the most popular answer, on 29%, this pipping Predictabililty (26%). Timing finishes at the bottom of the pile with 11%, echoing a similar poll from the recent Business Forum London.

11.39: Treasurers and banks won't be looking at the tracker for every single transaction, but it comes into its own if there is a problem with the payment. The concept is the important thing, says Fjereide, particularly the transparency and the service level agreements.

11.35: In corporate treasury, M&A can be very nerve wracking on the corporate side. The tracker from SWIFT gpi will show exactly where the payment is, which should take some internal pressure off the treasurer. Moberg says that corporates are a priority, banks need to ask them how they want to receive the information that they need. He sees this as a competitive space for banks.

11.29: Sundberg says that predicting payment flows is key. He would not mind if payments were being received at D+1 or D+2, but the certainty that the payment will arrive on the specified date is powerful. This is very helpful for cash flow forecasting for corporates.

11.25: Having previously worked in the cash management back office for a global treasury based in Sweden, Sundberg highlights how slow and non-transparent cross-border payments can be really frustrating. Depending on a few key people at your bank to call for information about funds in progress is not efficient. As such, he is very excited about the possibilities of SWIFT gpi.

11.21: Fjereide notes that a lot of customers use US dollars as the currency of choice of international payments. This is not a problem in Europe, but further afield there is a need for more speed and transparency. He notes that SEPA helps banks and corporates in Europe. SWIFT gpi tracker enables greater transparency, banks cannot sit on a payment for a couple of extra days without it being known.

11.17: The panelists are now invited on stage. Joining Raymaekers are Atle Fjereide, SVP at DNB; Tomas Moberg, senior manager, SWIFT Relations and Payments Infrastructure at Nordea; and Karl-Henrik Sundberg, solution consultant at OpusCapita.

11.15: So what next? Phase 2 of SWIFT's gpi promises richer remittance data, invoices and compliance data, for example. It will also look at how to instantly stop unsolicited payments. New experiences can be built on top of this infrastructure - Raymaekers encourages the bankers in the room to build with their imagination using the API.

11.11: SWIFT gpi is live, with payments going through it today. There are a number of core transaction banks that have signed up for this. It is accessible by any bank and can still reach non-initiative banks. The objective of SWIFT gpi is to deliver a better cross-border payment experience. Raymaekers says it is almost like a DHL for international payments, you can track the journey of the money between the buyer and seller, available in real-time through an API.

11.05: The title for the banking and payments stream that we are following next is 'Cross-border payments - faster, transparent and more secure transactions'. The moderator for this session is Wim Raymaekers, global head of Banking Markets at SWIFT. He notes that it has started snowing outside, so everyone should be inside participating in the workshops!

Raymaekers opens by showing how banks are 'under attack' from a variety of disruptors: telcos; startups; and e-commerce companies among others. The question posed is how banks can open up their online presence while still surviving the attack from these new players.

10.34: That concludes the opening plenary. We will be back after the networking break with coverage from a stream focussing on cross-border payments.

10.31: Final poll of this session. The question asks about the most disruptive factor the financial services industry faces today, is it innovation or cyber? 55% plump for innovation. Ellis says these two come as a package, and the use of people, process and technology again are crucial. Start with the people. Berzins says you must look at the customer, they can be the most disruptive element to your business.

10.26: How can banks work best with fintechs? A poll of the audience finds collaboration to be the way forward, with 87% of the vote. Acquisition comes in second with 9%.

10.25: Aytap says that, in Sweden, security is not a competitive space and banks collaborate closely, perhaps ahead of the European curve. A cautionary note from Ellis is that cyber criminals don't necessarily respect national borders.

10.21: Partnership between banks and fintechs is the only way for European banks to be competitive in 5-10 years, suggests Berzins.

10.18: Conversation turns to collaboration. While historically banks have been quite closed entities, digital disruption is changing this, says Berzins. It is ecosystems that are winning today. In five years, banks will differentiate on the relationship side, those who have many technology partners and those that don't.

10.10: Time for another poll. Are financial services firms adequately addressing cybercrime risk? Very split results, 54% saying yes, 46% for no. Ellis says we woefully underestimate the risks in the world we live in.

10.07: Aytap says SEB worked on a study this winter on the type of next generation cyber security they would have. It boiled down to two aspects, identity driven cultural change, and performance driven. Ellis suggests that ownership is also important, to foster this culture of ownership among the business. Aytap agrees, pointing out that the demystifying of cyber security is vital if everyone will get on board with the program and take ownership.

10.01: Innovation touches on every area of the business, but so to does the cyber threat. Aytap says that cyber threats need to be demystified within the business. It is a risk management issue, and it is important that the rest of the business understands the threat. Ellis says we should start from the perspective that you are already compromised - working from this mindset allows you to look at how you segment processes. It is about people, processes and technology.

9.57: There is a cyber attack article in the press every day, it is an increasing reality for us all, says Ellis. We need to look at our organisations and question if they are fit for the future. Some institutions are like an armadillo - hard on the outside but soft on the inside. Once you have cracked the shell, it is relatively easy to suck up the data you want.

9.55: TIme for the first audience poll of the day: what is your organisation's commitment to embracing new technologies and innovations? 59% say they have a high commitment, 35% medium, and just 6% low. Ellis says that he may have expected High to score even more than it did.

9.52: There are 3 reason why you should do a product yourself, according to Berzins: 1) the product or service you have developed is unique; 2) you are doing it with a good economy of scale, 3) the services are core to your business so you would want full control over it - such as Apple with the calling app on iPhone, for example.

9.46: Asking customers what they need doesn't work, as we ourselves don't know, suggests Stenström. We need a societal view of things. She says that a lot of time innovation goes too fast, and that some more considered critical thinking is required.We need products that solve real needs.

9.43: Berzins says that banks need to tackle the issues that are real, and solve them for real, in order to innovate. Some innovations may look promising, but if they do not solve a real need then they can easily stall. He points to distributed leger technology as possibly falling into this category.

9.37: Now it is time for the opening plenary panel discussion of the day, looking at digital transformation. Stenström is staying on stage as a panelist, while Javier Perez-Tasso, chief executive, Americas and UK region at SWIFT is the moderator. The other panelists are Kevin Aytap, SWIFT CISO at SEB; Girts Berzins, head of strategy Digital Banking for Swedbank; and Josh Ellis, head of Crisis Management at BAE Systems.

9.35: Stenström concludes the story about her student, saying that Macron's victory in the French presidential election gave them the inspiration to take the internship. By thinking of innovation as something cultural, it gives it meaning.

9.29: Referring to the same survey, Stenström says that 60% of millenials want their bank to be a partner or a friend. The audience are invited to discuss what this actually means in a business setting, which gets a lot of interaction going in the room. She calls this the human side of innovation. Cultural innovation in financial services is the backbone of society.

Packed room for #BFNordics - 300 delegates hailing from 11 countries pic.twitter.com/BqLN7V602G — SWIFT (@swiftcommunity) May 9, 2017

9.24: Emma Stenström, associate professor, PhD, from the Stockholm School of Economics is welcomed to the stage for the opening keynote address. The theme for her presentation is 'The Key to Innovation'. Stenström begins by recalling a student of hers who received the offer of an internship at a bank, but confided in her that they were worried what it would look like on their CV if they took it. Just 8% of millennials trust banks, Stenström notes. The key to innovation is how banks develop trust.

9.15: Taking inspiration from an American professor who is reinventing the battery, Åhman says that in innovation, it is key to ask the right question, while the team that you surround yourself with is just as important.

9.11: Åhman reports that SWIFT traffic in the Nordic region is growing nicely - intra-Nordics trade and payments grew 7.5% in the first quarter of the year. Looking specifically at trade finance, banks and corporates seem to love the cover message MT 798 - use of which has now surpassed Asia-Pacific.

9.06: Following an introductory video setting up our themes for the day - how banks can successfully manage regulatory and cyber challenges to build for the future, delegates are welcomed to the event by Erica Åhman, Head of Nordics at SWIFT.

8.38: Welcome to sunny Stockholm for Finextra's live coverage from SWIFT's Business Forum Nordics. Things will be kicking off in around 20 minutes, with the day ahead promising insights into digital transformation, banking and payments, cyber, securities, and more.