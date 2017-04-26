Login | Sign up |Help
27 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Vocalink, SIA and CGI compete for Canadian clearing and settlement system contract

5 hours ago  |  1302 views  |  0 toronto

Payments Canada says the the UK's Vocalink, Italy's SIA and local player CGI will battle it out for the right to build the country's new core clearing and settlement system.

Like most industrialised nations in the developed world, Canada has been doing the groundwork on efforts to prepare the country for a switch to real-time payments.

In December, Payments Canada published its multi-year roadmap, which sets out plans for near-term enhancements to existing systems to speed up transactions, as well as longer-term improvements such as the implementation of a faster payments capability and a new core clearing and settlement system.

This system, dubbed Lynx, will be built by one of Vocalink, SIA and CGI after the three were invited to take part in a competitive procurement process, which will take place over the next few months.

Having masterminded the UK's Faster Payments service, Vocalink has won several big contracts around the world, including with Singapore, Thailand and the US bank-backed ACH The Clearing House. SIA counts a deal with EBA Clearing to develop a pan-European real-time payment system among its major agreements.

Jan Pilbauer, executive director, modernisation, and CIO, Payments Canada, says: "The competitive dialogue will encourage innovation, effective decision making and optimal outcomes, meaning we will deliver greater value to Canadians with the end product and, ultimately, strengthen Canada’s competitive position."

The winner will work alongside Accenture, which last month was brought onboard for "three to four years", helping with all aspects of the modernisation plan and setting up an industry project management office to support the dozens of financial institution participants through what is expected to be a complicated and expensive process.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Mastercard gets CMA approval for Vocalink acquisition

Mastercard gets CMA approval for Vocalink acquisition

11 April 2017  |  6191 views  |  1 comments | 10 tweets | 22 linkedin
Canada calls in Accenture for payments overhaul

Canada calls in Accenture for payments overhaul

21 March 2017  |  7385 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 17 linkedin
Canada publishes multi-year roadmap for payments overhaul

Canada publishes multi-year roadmap for payments overhaul

08 December 2016  |  9819 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 12 linkedin
SIA sets IPO wheels in motion

SIA sets IPO wheels in motion

11 March 2016  |  5967 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets
SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

SIA signs letter of intent for EBA Clearing instant payments platform

09 February 2016  |  7552 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 16 linkedin
VocaLink lands real-time payments deal with The Clearing House; Early Warning buys clearXchange

VocaLink lands real-time payments deal with The Clearing House; Early Warning buys clearXchange

26 October 2015  |  8259 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 18 linkedin
Thailand signs instant mobile payments deal with VocaLink

Thailand signs instant mobile payments deal with VocaLink

12 October 2015  |  10940 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Singapore taps VocaLink for faster payments

Singapore taps VocaLink for faster payments

08 May 2014  |  10300 views  |  2 comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
RBS chooses CGI for Sepa one-stop-shop

RBS chooses CGI for Sepa one-stop-shop

30 July 2013  |  5805 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 3 linkedin
CGI agrees &#163;1.7bn Logica acquisition

CGI agrees £1.7bn Logica acquisition

31 May 2012  |  8495 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

CGI Group UK - all news
VocaLink - all news
Payments Canada - all news
SIA (Italy) - all news
 

Related company information

CGI Group UK

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out morevisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutionsVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyBitcoin ETF Bites the Dust, Needs More Sec...
13608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 7 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
11853 views comments | 31 tweets | 20 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
10001 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
9073 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin
EC plans blockchain 'observatory'EC plans blockchain 'observatory'
8434 views comments | 9 tweets | 16 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter