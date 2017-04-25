Login | Sign up |Help
25 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

AccessPay sets sights on US market with £2 million debt financing

3 hours ago  |  879 views  |  0 Go!

Manchester, UK-based payments router AccessPay has secured £2 million in debt financing from Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank amid plans for a recruitment drive and expansion into US markets.

A specialist in cloud-based payments technology, with hundreds of UK-based customers and 35 employees, AccessPay enables payment routing through all of the major UK and international networks including Bacs, Swift, Faster Payments, Sepa and Direct Debit.

With a focus on organic growth, the orgnisation has its sights on increasing its business-reach to more than 10,000 organisations, who will join with other current high-profile clients such as Clifford Thames and European research organisation Cern.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Accesspay says the funding will enable the business to recruit up to 60 new members of staff, including developers, sales, operations and marketing, before the end of 2017 and provides the platform for expansion into the US market later this year.

The firm has previously raised equity from two primary investors in the US: True Ventures and Route 66 Ventures.

In 2016 the five-year old business was the recipient of a £1 million loan from Barclays.
ChannelsPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGTRANSACTION BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKING
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Yorkshire and Clydesdale Banks - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comvisit dh.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
hands typing furiouslyDoes the Buck Stop with GameStop?
12695 views 0 | 3 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA runs live funds transfers over RippleBBVA runs live funds transfers over Ripple
10952 views comments | 30 tweets | 20 linkedin
Alipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payments milestoneAlipay and WeChat near $3 trillion payment...
9268 views comments | 35 tweets | 38 linkedin
Western Union and MoneyGram unveil Facebook Messenger bots; Mastercard and Amex pile inWestern Union and MoneyGram unveil Faceboo...
8762 views comments | 17 tweets | 17 linkedin
Coinbase plans Ethereum messaging appCoinbase plans Ethereum messaging app
8325 views comments | 14 tweets | 15 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter