Bank of Canada hides Easter egg on new $10 web page

Taking inspiration from the cheat code for 1980s video game Gradius, Canada's central bank has hidden an Easter egg on its page for the new $10 dollar note.
The new note celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. The country's central bank has set up a page on its site offering a 360 degree view of the bill, along with information on the notable faces which adorn it.
But a bonus feature awaits those who enter the so-called Konami code - up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a - which first appeared in 1986 and has been used by cheats in dozens of games since.
On the BoC site
, the code summons a blizzard of new $10 notes, which stream down the screen to the accompaniment of O Canada, the country's national anthem.