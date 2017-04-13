Bank of Canada hides Easter egg on new $10 web page

Taking inspiration from the cheat code for 1980s video game Gradius, Canada's central bank has hidden an Easter egg on its page for the new $10 dollar note.





But a bonus feature awaits those who enter the so-called Konami code - up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a - which first appeared in 1986 and has been used by cheats in dozens of games since.



On the BoC



The new note celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. The country's central bank has set up a page on its site offering a 360 degree view of the bill, along with information on the notable faces which adorn it.But a bonus feature awaits those who enter the so-called Konami code - up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a - which first appeared in 1986 and has been used by cheats in dozens of games since.On the BoC site , the code summons a blizzard of new $10 notes, which stream down the screen to the accompaniment of O Canada, the country's national anthem.