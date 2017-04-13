 
Login | Sign up |Help
13 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Bank of Canada hides Easter egg on new $10 web page

14 hours ago  |  1713 views  |  0 $10 easter egg

Taking inspiration from the cheat code for 1980s video game Gradius, Canada's central bank has hidden an Easter egg on its page for the new $10 dollar note.

The new note celebrates Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation. The country's central bank has set up a page on its site offering a 360 degree view of the bill, along with information on the notable faces which adorn it.

But a bonus feature awaits those who enter the so-called Konami code - up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, b, a - which first appeared in 1986 and has been used by cheats in dozens of games since.

On the BoC site, the code summons a blizzard of new $10 notes, which stream down the screen to the accompaniment of O Canada, the country's national anthem.

ChannelsRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Bank of Canada - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit dh.comFind out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
Facebook Messenger AI assistant offers payments suggestionsFacebook Messenger AI assistant offers pay...
8516 views comments | 19 tweets | 19 linkedin
UK calls for global fintech regulationsUK calls for global fintech regulations
7838 views comments | 44 tweets | 72 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHyperledger Project: collaboration pays of...
7175 views 0 | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
London and Singapore remain world's top fintech hubsLondon and Singapore remain world's top fi...
6672 views comments | 29 tweets | 24 linkedin
DTCC envisions single global ledger for transaction reportingDTCC envisions single global ledger for tr...
6210 views comments | 7 tweets | 10 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter