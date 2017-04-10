 
11 April 2017
Minecraft gets own currency

Minecraft, the hugely popular sandbox video game owned by Microsoft, is introducing its own currency for a new marketplace of add-ons built by third-party developers.

The Minecraft Marketplace will sell things such as maps and skin and texture packs that have be developed by approved, professional "content creators". At launch, nine developers are onboard, with more to follow.

To pay for the new goods, players will need to convert real world money for Minecraft Coins through appstores on supported devices, such as iOS, Android and Windows.

The coins will be stored in players' Microsoft Xbox Live virtual wallets, from where they will be accessible for marketplace purchases on different platforms.

