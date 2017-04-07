 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Genpact error exposes personal information of 20,000 Scottrade customers

07 April 2017  |  4772 views  |  0 Cloud

American online brokerage Scottrade says a mistake by third party vendor Genpact resulted in the sensitive information of around 20,000 customers being left exposed.

BPO outfit Genpact uploaded a dataset containing commercial loan application information from a B2B unit within Scottrade Bank to one of its cloud servers that did not have all the security protocols in place.

This meant that the information could be extracted by anyone, which is what happened. Fortunately, the person who found the data was security researcher Chris Vickery, who contacted Scottrade.


Scottrade says that Genpact secured the information after being informed of the problem and is now analysing log files to see to what extent the data may have been accessed.

"Genpact works exclusively with the B2B bank unit and has no access to any other information at our firm," stresses a statement, adding that it is "important to note that we hold all of our third-party vendors to rigorous information security standards".
ChannelsSECURITYRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsCLOUD

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

TD to acquire Scottrade

TD to acquire Scottrade

24 October 2016  |  4622 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 3 linkedin
Cybersecurity Awareness Month falls flat as Scottrade joins ranks of victims

Cybersecurity Awareness Month falls flat as Scottrade joins ranks of victims

05 October 2015  |  5326 views  |  3 comments | 10 tweets | 8 linkedin
Markit and Genpact launch KYC service

Markit and Genpact launch KYC service

22 May 2014  |  11194 views  |  2 comments | 5 tweets | 2 linkedin
Finra fines Scottrade $600,000 for AML failings

Finra fines Scottrade $600,000 for AML failings

26 October 2009  |  7807 views  |  0 comments
Scottrade caught up in hack attack

Scottrade caught up in hack attack

29 November 2005  |  9388 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

Scottrade - all news
Genpact - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8791 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8326 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8190 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6611 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter