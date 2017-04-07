 
11 April 2017
Trust me, I'm a banker: OCBC exec takes lie detector test live on Facebook

07 April 2017  |  4258 views  |  0 OCBC

OCBC has dreamed up a novel way to counter the public's lack of trust in bankers - strapping a senior executive to a lie detector and livestreaming his interrogation on Facebook.

The Singapore bank has been running newspaper ads boasting about its honesty, and called in local comedy outfit SGAG and a former policeman to prove its credentials by wiring up consumer financial services head Dennis Tan to a polygraph.

A stern looking Tan answered several questions about OCBC's commitment to being honest in its 'Stay True' ad campaign, receiving the green light from the lie detector.

The gimmick seems to have gone down well on Facebook, with nearly 60,000 views in its first day online and a host of amused comments, although one disgruntled customer took the opportunity to give the bank a lengthy dressing down.

