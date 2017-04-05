 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Deutsche Bank rolls out mobile NFC payments for Android handsets

05 April 2017  |  5104 views  |  0 German flag

In a first for cash-loving Germany, Deutsche Bank has added host card emulation-based contactless payments to its Android app.

Customers with NFC-enabled Android handsets will be able to link their Mastercard debit or debit card and make contactless payments of up to EUR25 by unlocking their phones and holding them against a POS terminal. For larger payments, they will need to enter a PIN.

When a customer activates a Mastercard for mobile payment, a copy of the card is displayed in the app. In addition, for security the phone stores ten tokens, each of which validates one payment.

"Paying by smartphone is already commonplace in Asia, North America and many European countries such as the UK and Italy. We are convinced that it will also become established in Germany," says Jan Lisaus, head, cards and payment systems, private and commercial clients, Deutsche Bank.

The bank's move comes as Germany’s economy minister Wolfgang Schaeuble defended the role of notes and coins in a debate in Europe about the merits of limiting cash payments to counter terrorism. According to the Bundesbank, the average German citizen regularly carries about EUR103 stuffed into their wallets.
ChannelsSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGPAYMENTSCARDS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Deutsche Bank opens New York innovation lab

Deutsche Bank opens New York innovation lab

21 March 2017  |  4375 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 8 linkedin
Deutsche Bank abandons sale of Postbank as turnaround plan hits the buffers

Deutsche Bank abandons sale of Postbank as turnaround plan hits the buffers

06 March 2017  |  3816 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Deutsche Bank opens third party developer portal

Deutsche Bank opens third party developer portal

01 November 2016  |  11572 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
Deutsche Bank opens digital factory in bid to become tech firm

Deutsche Bank opens digital factory in bid to become tech firm

29 September 2016  |  11185 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 13 linkedin
DB boss Cryan tells staff to work like a tehnology company

DB boss Cryan tells staff to work like a tehnology company

13 September 2016  |  9104 views  |  1 comments | 21 tweets | 31 linkedin
Barclays rolls out HCE-based contactless payment app

Barclays rolls out HCE-based contactless payment app

18 January 2016  |  10974 views  |  2 comments | 24 tweets | 22 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
Deutsche Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10156 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8790 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8326 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8190 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6611 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter