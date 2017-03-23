 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Russian hacker pleads guilty over $500m Citadel malware

23 March 2017  |  6986 views  |  0 Computer virus

A Russian hacker accused of helping to develop and maintain the notorious Citadel malware toolkit, which was used to steal more than $500 million from bank accounts, faces up to 10 years in a US prison after pleading guilty to computer fraud.

Having been extradited from Norway in December, this week Mark Vartanyan (who went by the online handle 'Kolypto') pleaded guilty in an Atlanta court. He will be sentenced in June.

According to US authorities, the Citadel toolkit first began circulating for sale on Russian language forums in 2011. Crooks bought the malware and used it to exploit the computer networks of financial and government institutions, including in the US.

Over the years, Citadel infected approximately 11 million computers worldwide and is responsible for over $500 million in losses, says the Department of Justice.

For two years from 2012, while living in Ukraine and then Norway, Vartanyan engaged in the "development, improvement, maintenance and distribution" of Citadel. During these periods, he allegedly uploaded numerous electronic files that consisted of Citadel malware, components, updates and patches, as well as customer information.

Vartanyan is the second defendant charged in connection with an ongoing investigation of the Citadel malware. In 2015, Dimitry Belorossov was sentenced to four years, six months in prison following his guilty plea for conspiring to commit computer fraud for distributing and installing the malware onto victim computers.

Separately, a Lithuanian man has been arrested over a phishing scheme that saw him allegedly trick two multinational internet companies into wiring over $100 million to bank accounts he controlled.

Evaldas Rimasauskas is accused by US authorities of posing as an Asian-based computer hardware manufacturer to get a "multinational technology company and a multinational online social media company" to wire him the money.

He tricked the firms by registering and incorporating a company in Latvia that had the same name as the Asian firm - which both victims did business with. He then opened bank accounts linked to his firm and sent emails to the victims pretending to be from the Asian firm, asking for payments to the bank accounts he controlled.

The scam went on for at least two years before Rimasauskas was arrested last week in Lithuania. He has been charged by the US with one count of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

New research from security firm Proofpoint suggests that business email compromise attacks are on the rise, up 45% in the last three months of 2016, with manufacturing, retail and technology the sectors most targeted.

"Seventy-five percent of our customers were hit with at least one attempted BEC attack in the last three months of 2016 — and it only takes one to cause significant damage," says Ryan Kalember, SVP, cybersecurity strategy, Proofpoint.
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsLEGALPHISHINGRESEARCH/ANALYSIS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Kaspersky records uptick in financial phishing and banking malware

Kaspersky records uptick in financial phishing and banking malware

24 February 2017  |  7738 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 9 linkedin
Polish bank malware targets IP addresses in 31 countries - Symantec

Polish bank malware targets IP addresses in 31 countries - Symantec

13 February 2017  |  7790 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 10 linkedin
Russia arrests malware gang suspects

Russia arrests malware gang suspects

10 February 2017  |  5410 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Authorities swoop on $200m carding forum; Microsoft hits Citadel botnet

Authorities swoop on $200m carding forum; Microsoft hits Citadel botnet

06 June 2013  |  10896 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8782 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8189 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter