 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard picks fintech startups for mentoring programme

17 March 2017  |  4234 views  |  0 Team meeting

Addleshaw Goddard is the latest law firm to buddy up to the fintech community, picking seven startups to join a 12-month programme that will include legal advice and mentoring.

The seven AG Elevate programme members will each get one of the firm's lawyers as a mentor, helping identify and respond to their unique legal and commercial challenges. Other benefits include up to 40 hours of free legal advice for the year, as well as access to briefings, seminars and regulatory developments and networking opportunities.

Chosen from nearly 30 applicants, the members are AML data specialist Comply Advantage; white label platform for private assets Delio; chat-based money manager Mobillity; social network-based lending outfit Money Fellows;SME cash management platform Pace Invoice; SME bank Penta; and Valot, which lets people select the currency they buy in when abroad.

Fiona Ghosh, head, fintech group, Addleshaw Goddard, says: "The industry needs pioneers to disrupt, challenge and push the boundaries through clever thinking and technological advances. That’s why programmes like AG Elevate are so important and our job over the next year is to draw on our collective experience and insight to guide them through the next important stages of their growth."

Addleshaw Goddard is not the only law firm keen to woo members of the vibrant fintech scene, building relationships that could one day yield valuable business. Last month Slaughter and May said it will provide five fintech startups free legal services worth tens of thousands of pounds. Meanwhile, another firm, Simmons & Simmons, is launching a fintech and regtech student support programme with London's Queen Mary University.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGRETAIL BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONSTART UPS
KeywordsLEGAL

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Law firms cosy up to UK fintech community

Law firms cosy up to UK fintech community

06 March 2017  |  9116 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 8 linkedin
Law firm offers free legal services to London fintech startups

Law firm offers free legal services to London fintech startups

31 October 2016  |  7232 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
London law firm sets up fintech fund to provide free legal advice to startups

London law firm sets up fintech fund to provide free legal advice to startups

27 May 2016  |  14434 views  |  0 comments | 28 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8780 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8324 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter