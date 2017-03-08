 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Customers Bank sells digital unit BankMobile for $175m

08 March 2017  |  3741 views  |  0 Couple buying smartphone

BankMobile, a digital banking startup for millennials and the underbanked, is being sold by parent Customers Bank to Florida-based Flagship Community Bank for $175 million in cash.

The deal includes all of BankMobile's 1.7 million student checking accounts, around $500 million of non-interest bearing deposits and technology and intellectual property. After expenses, Customers is expected to book a pre-tax gain of around $100 million.

The brainchild of Customers Bank CEO Jay Sidhu and his daughter Luvleen Sidhu, BankMobile launched in beta at the end of 2014, following a path first trod by Simple by offering traditional services through a mobile platform.

However, unlike Simple and other neo-banks, BankMobile had the advantage of Customers Bank's relationship with Higher One, a firm that distributes college students’ financial aid reimbursements via debit card accounts. Customers Bank sits behind Higher One, servicing millions of students who then move on once they have graduated.

This relationship helped BankMobile build up an impressively large customer base in just a couple of years.

But the success has made its sale necessary. Sidhu previously revealed that because the firm's revenues are mostly drawn from debit card interchange fees, Durbin Amendment restrictions meant that Customers would not be able to profitably run BankMobile once the consolidated assets of both exceeded $10 billion.

Therefore, Customers has been talking to various potential buyers, before settling on Flagship, a small Florida outfit with just 26 employees, compared to BankMobile's 220.

Says Sidhu: "Customers is pleased to execute the sale of the BankMobile division to Flagship so that BankMobile can continue to serve its target markets -- college students, middle income Americans and underbanked Americans."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXMERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Money20/20: BankMobile asks millennials to help build a bank for young people

Money20/20: BankMobile asks millennials to help build a bank for young people

04 November 2014  |  12224 views  |  1 comments | 12 tweets | 13 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10153 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8772 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter