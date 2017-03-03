 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Deutsche Bourse fintech venture fund targets blockchain and AI

03 March 2017  |  39608 views  |  0 deutsche boerse

Deutsche Bourse's new dedicated fintech venture fund, DB1, is hoping to make up to five investments this year, focusing on startups that use technologies such as blockchain and machine learning to rebuild the rails on which financial markets are built.

The German exchange operator set up DB1 Ventures last year to institutionalise and professionalise its approach to investing in firms that can boost its technology and revenue footprint.

The unit's managing director Ankur Kamalia says that DB looked into over 250 investment opportunities last year, before taking the plunge on a handful: distributed ledger outfit Digital Asset Holdings; API specialist figo; a joint venture with the Naga Group to create a marketplace for trading virtual gaming items; and an investment in the first German growth fund for fast-expanding B2B-software companies, Digital Growth Fund I.

This year, DB1 will look to make between three and five investments, each between EUR5 million and EUR15 million, in firms working in areas such as blockchain, security solutions, API technologies, cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Our immediate focus is the data business and we are looking at new opportunities and companies within that space. The second thing we are focussing on for the next two quarters is new product or geographic optionality," says Kamalia in a Q&A on the DB site.

On what the fund looks for in a company, Kamalia cites whether the tech and business ideas are relevant to Deutsche Bourse, the management team, and scalability.

"Let’s use figo as an example. With figo we have an opportunity to jointly participate in the creation of infrastructure technology solutions for the financial sector, which is relevant especially in the wake of the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) for banks.

"Figo is expanding quickly and the business has relevance on global basis. Co-operating with them allows us to use their API technologies as part of our overall API economy. The management team is very strong and they have grown the business well in Germany thus far. Now, with us participating, they are able to scale up, and benefit from the credibility of a safe, secure and neutral infrastructure operator such as ourselves."
ChannelsTRADE EXECUTIONBLOCKCHAINPOST-TRADE & OPSWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

HQ row fingered over likely LSE-Deutsche Bourse deal collapse

HQ row fingered over likely LSE-Deutsche Bourse deal collapse

28 February 2017  |  5833 views  |  0 comments | 1 linkedin
Deutsche Bourse turns to fintech partners to build 'Exchange 4.0'

Deutsche Bourse turns to fintech partners to build 'Exchange 4.0'

18 January 2017  |  8458 views  |  1 comments | 25 tweets | 19 linkedin
Deutsche B&#246;rse looks to tap PSD2 potential with figo stake

Deutsche Börse looks to tap PSD2 potential with figo stake

23 November 2016  |  6884 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 12 linkedin
Deutsche Bourse sets up fintech venture fund

Deutsche Bourse sets up fintech venture fund

21 June 2016  |  6742 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 6 linkedin
Deutsche Bourse opens up to fintech startups

Deutsche Bourse opens up to fintech startups

24 February 2016  |  7359 views  |  2 comments | 16 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Deutsche Börse - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8771 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter