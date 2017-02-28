 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Anthemis secures insurtech investment partnership with Baloise

28 February 2017  |  3808 views  |  0 Buy Road sign

Swiss financial services group Baloise has committed CHF50 million with UK venture capital fund Anthemis to help source, execute and manage investments in startups across Europe, the UK and the US.

Anthemis currently holds more than 30 companies in its portfolio, including the automated wealth management platform Betterment, fundraising platform Artivest and on-demand insurer Trov. Successful exits in this time include Simple, sold to BBVA for $117 million in 2014, and The Climate Corporation, acquired by Monsanto for $930 million in 2013.

In August last year, the firm raised a $60 million war chest to provide pre-seed, seed and series A financing to digitally native financial services startups across North America and Europe. Unicredit also announced a EUR200 million collaboration with Anthemis in March to create a dedicated initiative targeting mid-stage startups and follow-on investments in more mature and established fintech businesses.

The Baloise deal will see Anthemis tracking down promising startups in the emerging insurtech market.

Gert De Winter, group CEO Baloise, says: “Insurance incumbents have a unique opportunity to capitalise on lessons learned from the financial services world’s venturing successes and mistakes. We could not have found a better partner than Anthemis, as can be seen from its expertise and success in evaluating fintech start-ups and advising on investments in such businesses. Baloise now has a unique opportunity to benefit from the Anthemis Group's knowledge of innovation in digital financial services."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXINSURANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Anthemis secures backing from EIF and UniCredit for inaugural venture fund

Anthemis secures backing from EIF and UniCredit for inaugural venture fund

02 August 2016  |  5155 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 9 linkedin
UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

UniCredit sets up $200 million fintech fund

23 March 2016  |  12392 views  |  0 comments | 24 tweets | 12 linkedin
Women in FinTech - Amy Nauiokas, co-founder and president of the Anthemis Group

Women in FinTech - Amy Nauiokas, co-founder and president of the Anthemis Group

17 April 2015  |  6038 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8769 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter