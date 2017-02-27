Mastercard rolls out mobile order and pay platform to six new markets

Mastercard is to expand its mobile order ahead programme to Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa and the US.

Developed by Mastercard Labs, Qkr! with Masterpass, enables consumers to order and pay for goods and services via their smart phone without having to wait in line or for a restaurant server.



The technology is already live in Australia, Colombia, Mexico and the UK and is being used at fast-casual restaurants such as wagamama, Juan Valdez, ASK Italian, Young’s Pubs, Zizzi, and Change Please, a mobile coffee-delivery social project run by the homeless in London.



Richard Talboy, director IT, wagamama, says: “With Qkr, our guests have the control to pay when they want and leave when they are ready rather than having to wait for the bill, which means that the server is freed up to spend more time on delivering great service."







The roll out to new territories coincides with the introduction of a new feature to Qkr called 'Open Tab' that enables customers to open a tab at the bar view their orders on the phone and split the bill with friends.



Other initiatives in the works include the expansion of Qkr to pay for fees, supplies and excursions at schools, and make payments at gas stations, parking, sports arenas, and unattended retail such as vending machines.



Mastercard is also partnering with Oracle to integrate Qkr and Masterpass in Oracle point-of-sale software and systems.



Betty DeVita, chief commercial officer, Digital Payments and Labs, Mastercard, says: “Though grab-and-go retail is becoming increasingly popular with those on the move, consumers maintain high customer service expectations. Qkr! with Masterpass provides them with a frictionless retail experience - bringing together self-service, fast, seamless payments and card safety and security in new and unique ways.”