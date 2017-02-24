 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

In wake of Cloudflare bug, Starling advises customers to change passwords

24 February 2017  |  8863 views  |  2 Cloud

UK challenger bank Starling is advising customers to change their passwords in the wake of a bug at internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare which saw sensitive information from some firms leaked.

Cloudflare provides security protection against things such as DDoS attacks to more than four million websites by routing traffic through its network.

According to a blog, after a tip-off from Google the firm discovered a simple code bug which led to website passwords, cookies and authentication tokens posted online in plain text over a period of several months from September.

Several financial services firms, including Coinbase, Betterment, TransferWise, Prosper, are on a list of potential victims. One Cloudflare client, Starling, took to Twitter to tell customers that it is investigating.


However, the challenger bank tells Finextra it has been told it is "not one of the 150 companies at the centre of the investigation by Cloudflare". Nevertheless, it is advising customers to change passwords as a "precautionary measure".

TransferWise also says that it has done a "full investigation" and "we are confident that TransferWise customer data is safe".

The Cloudbleed bug meant that some visitors to affected sites saw unencrypted private data from previous visitors along the bottom of tens of thousands of pages a day.

Cloudflare has been working with search engines such as Google and Bing to remove cached data but says it has not seen any malicious use of the information.

ChannelsSECURITYMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKING

Comments: (2)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 24 February, 2017, 14:44

Aren't there legal and regulatory requirements to notify individuals whose information was compromised?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 27 February, 2017, 06:48 Not yet, the general data protection regulation enters into force in May 2018. Also passwords for banking teansactions will be mandated to be replaced by strong two factor authentication when the PSD 2 is in full force. One should not bank with a company that still offers static password to access onlone bank services.
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related company news

Prosper - all news
TransferWise - all news
Coinbase - all news
Starling Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10152 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8770 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8321 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter