11 April 2017
BNY Mellon seeks blockchain experts for new emerging biz and tech team

22 February 2017  |  12303 views  |  1 Silouhette business meeting

BNY Mellon is looking to staff up a new team with a mandate to investigate business disruptive emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI and robotics.

The bank is advertising for a London-based operations manager at the newly formed Emerging Business & Technology (EBT) team, which will operate within the Investment Services Technology function.

EBT has a "global cross-functional mandate to investigate business disruptive emerging technologies, define appropriate strategies to maximise on presented opportunities whilst mitigating threats, and execute those strategies using a franchise network," says BNY Mellon.

Its global head is Alex Batlin, who also acts as the bank's global lead for blockchain, which will be the team's initial focus. Applications are being invited for both business and technology expert positions in the field.

Like all major banks, BNY Mellon has been busy investigating DLT's potential, recently throwing its weight behind an initiative to create blockchain-based Internet of Things (IoT) protocol.

Longer term, IoT, along with AI and robotics, will be a focus of the EBT team.

Gene Jacobson
Gene Jacobson - NYS financial services department - new york | 28 February, 2017, 14:21

"DLT's" from out of nowhere and undefined in report. Proof-reading required. This is not the first time for this type of error.

 

