Chase preps digital mortgage platform

Chase is gearing up to launch a digital self-service mortgage platform that lets customers track their loan applications to closing entirely online or from their mobile phones.

The bank has teamed up with mortgage technology specialist Roostify on the platform, which will launch later this year, letting users upload, track and sign documents digitally, while communicating with loan officers and real estate agents through a real-time messaging.



"Digital technology is reshaping the mortgage industry and is rapidly influencing how consumers make purchases today," says Mike Weinbach, CEO, Chase Mortgage. "This platform will allow us to be where more of our customers are, which is online and on their phones, while still offering the option to work with us in person if they prefer."