 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Chase preps digital mortgage platform

16 February 2017  |  5404 views  |  0 Savings house in hands

Chase is gearing up to launch a digital self-service mortgage platform that lets customers track their loan applications to closing entirely online or from their mobile phones.

The bank has teamed up with mortgage technology specialist Roostify on the platform, which will launch later this year, letting users upload, track and sign documents digitally, while communicating with loan officers and real estate agents through a real-time messaging.

"Digital technology is reshaping the mortgage industry and is rapidly influencing how consumers make purchases today," says Mike Weinbach, CEO, Chase Mortgage. "This platform will allow us to be where more of our customers are, which is online and on their phones, while still offering the option to work with us in person if they prefer."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE
KeywordsMORTGAGE PROCESSING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Intuit and Chase agree data sharing deal

Intuit and Chase agree data sharing deal

25 January 2017  |  3975 views  |  2 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
Habito secures &#163;5.5 million investment to shake up the mortgage industry

Habito secures £5.5 million investment to shake up the mortgage industry

23 January 2017  |  5643 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 5 linkedin
Atom Bank launches mobile mortgages

Atom Bank launches mobile mortgages

06 December 2016  |  7547 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 23 linkedin
JPMorgan Chase partners InvestCloud for digital wealth management

JPMorgan Chase partners InvestCloud for digital wealth management

21 September 2016  |  7193 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 7 linkedin
Westpac pumps $16.5 million into digital mortgage startup uno

Westpac pumps $16.5 million into digital mortgage startup uno

14 September 2016  |  5630 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

JPMorgan Chase - all news
 

Related company information

JPMorgan Chase

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter