 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Exclusive: SolarisBank eyes EUR30m in Series B funding round

15 February 2017  |  8924 views  |  0 cash

German Banking-as-a-Platform (BaaP) startup solarisBank is in the process of raising EUR30 million in a Series B funding round as it gears up to go live with a host of fintech firm partners, Finextra understands.

Founded in 2015 by Marko Wenthin, formerly of Deutsche Bank and Andreas Bittner, an ex-MD at core banking supplier Avaloq, solarisBank provides a set of plug-and-play APIs to power banking services for fintech startups.

Last year the firm received a pan-European banking license and plans to us the new money - which according to a source comes from German and UK VCs - to expand its geographic reach, targeting fintech companies across Europe.

In the meantime, Finextra understands that several German players have already signed on with solarisBank and will go live in the coming months. They are: P2P payments players Cash Link and Cringle; P2P lender Lensdstar; a self-styled bank for freelancers called Kontist; and a provider of banking services to SMEs called Penta.

In a statement to Finextra, solarisBank spokesman Philipp Blankenagle, says: "we cannot confirm these details. We are in an ongoing process, of which we're not commenting on at this point in time."

While not denying the substance of the rumours, he adds: "The information currently being spread is not correct."

SolarisBank emerged from the FinLeap startup platform but has quickly developed into a major operation of its own, employing nearly 100 staffers. In October it scored a major coup by inking a strategic agreement with MasterCard to use the card scheme's global infrastructure to develop new payments modules for its digital startups.

Both companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of banking modules for the solarisBank platform. In a first step, the Debit MasterCard - combining a debit card and credit card in a single product - is being brought to the solarisBank platform.
ChannelsSTART UPSMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsFINDEXNON-BANK COMPETITORS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SolarisBank to develop new banking modules with MasterCard

SolarisBank to develop new banking modules with MasterCard

11 October 2016  |  7073 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 9 linkedin
Cringle piggy-backs off solarisBank to launch Europe-wide P2P payments

Cringle piggy-backs off solarisBank to launch Europe-wide P2P payments

15 July 2016  |  5961 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 5 linkedin
FinLeap gets EUR21m financing; plans to pump EUR50m into fintech ecosystem

FinLeap gets EUR21m financing; plans to pump EUR50m into fintech ecosystem

13 June 2016  |  5285 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
SolarisBank, a bank for digital and fintech startups, gets banking license

SolarisBank, a bank for digital and fintech startups, gets banking license

14 March 2016  |  17569 views  |  0 comments | 54 tweets | 40 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6609 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter