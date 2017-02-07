 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Credit Suisse taps R3 for blockchain-based hackathon

07 February 2017  |  9189 views  |  0 Credit suisse Building 3

Credit Suisse has carried out a global hackathon to find ways in which the R3 Corda distributed ledger platform can be used to make big cost savings.

The Swiss bank put together teams from India, the United States, Great Britain and Poland and challenged them to find ways of using blockchain technology that could reduce costs by 20% within twenty months.

As an R3 member, Credit Suisse used the organisation's open source Corda platform for the 48 hour hackathon, building distributed ledger applications across business lines and back-office functions.

Ray Mulligan, chief architect, global markets division, Credit Suisse, says: "We see blockchain as a disruptive technology that has real potential to reduce the bank’s operating costs and risk.

"In just two days, we saw how quickly our developers were able to design and build blockchain-enabled applications that show the potential for this technology to drive significant efficiency and savings gains for the bank."

Last year Credit Suisse led an R3 initiative to apply distributed ledger technology to overhaul antiquated and costly manual intervention in the $3 trillion global syndicated loans market.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGBLOCKCHAIN

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

R3 and Calypso to develop blockchain trade confirmation system

R3 and Calypso to develop blockchain trade confirmation system

29 November 2016  |  8320 views  |  0 comments | 13 tweets | 18 linkedin
Goldman Sachs leaves R3

Goldman Sachs leaves R3

21 November 2016  |  7898 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 9 linkedin
Global banks and R3 test DLT for KYC services

Global banks and R3 test DLT for KYC services

10 November 2016  |  7907 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 22 linkedin
Credit Suisse drives blockchain project in syndicated loans market

Credit Suisse drives blockchain project in syndicated loans market

28 September 2016  |  10762 views  |  0 comments | 19 tweets | 18 linkedin
R3 blockchain consortium sheds light on Concord project

R3 blockchain consortium sheds light on Concord project

24 August 2016  |  10561 views  |  0 comments | 17 tweets | 14 linkedin
Bitcoin and blockchain pose little risk to payments giants - Credit Suisse

Bitcoin and blockchain pose little risk to payments giants - Credit Suisse

05 August 2016  |  15185 views  |  0 comments | 23 tweets | 28 linkedin
R3 outlines Corda distributed ledger for financial agreements

R3 outlines Corda distributed ledger for financial agreements

05 April 2016  |  8544 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 9 linkedin
UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

UBS and Credit Suisse launch fintech accelerator

22 March 2016  |  23284 views  |  1 comments | 49 tweets | 22 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Credit Suisse - all news
 

Related company information

Credit Suisse

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter