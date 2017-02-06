 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Financial regulator infects Polish banks with malware

06 February 2017  |  5541 views  |  0 Computer virus

Several Polish banks have seen workstations infected with malware that appears to have originated from the country's financial regulator.

According to local press reports, a number of local banks last week began spotting unusual network activity and unauthorised files on their machines.

The issue seems to have been traced back to the webserver of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority where, thanks to a modification of one of the local JS files, an external JS file was loaded, executing malicious payloads on selected targets.

The watchdog - which is responsible for setting bank cybersecurity standards - confirmed to the Register that actors from outside Poland had compromised its systems. Its website was offline at pixel time.
 

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGSECURITY

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Android malware targets bank and social media apps

Android malware targets bank and social media apps

04 November 2016  |  13129 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 21 linkedin
Indian banks hit by massive ATM breach

Indian banks hit by massive ATM breach

20 October 2016  |  9475 views  |  2 comments | 17 tweets | 25 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10151 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8763 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8320 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter