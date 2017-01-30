 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Reinventure backs hospitality API Doshii to the tune of $1 million

30 January 2017  |  4554 views  |  0 Westpac logo

Westpac-backed venture fund Reinventure has allocated $1 million in seed funding to Melbourne-based hospitality app Doshii.

Doshii is a middleware (API) platform that connects apps and payments devices to Point of Sale (POS) terminals, helping merchants to reduce the clutter and complexity that comes with integrating to multiple service providers.

Doshii was founded by entrepreneur Sean O’Meara, CEO of Impos, one of Australia’s largest POS vendors in the hospitality sector.

"We could see that there was going to be a spike in Apps and payments wanting to connect to POS," he says. "Both apps, payments and POS all have the same issue, which is the time and cost to integrate and then the on-going cost to maintain each integration. This is expensive, complex and a big opportunity cost when a company’s IT team could be spending their time actually making their product better for customers. It’s a clear win for POS and apps to have one API platform for integration."

Doshii shares its revenue with POS vendors, including H&L, SwiftPOS and Starrtec, while providing support for apps such as Mobi2Go, Nestle, SureFire, Tanda, Collect Loyalty and most recently ANZ BladePay.

Reinventure's first $50 million fund was launched in 2014 and has since invested in ten Australian startups, SocietyOne, Coinbase, Nabo, Zetaris, PromisePay, Hey You, Auror, Data Republic, Flare and Valiant. In August, Westpac pumped a further $50 million into Reinventure to focus on disruptive technologies that have a direct bearing on Westpac's core business or can be nurtured through a closer relationship with the Australian bank.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINESTART UPSPAYMENTS
KeywordsFINDEX

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Westpac pumps $16.5 million into digital mortgage startup uno

Westpac pumps $16.5 million into digital mortgage startup uno

14 September 2016  |  5630 views  |  0 comments | 11 tweets | 4 linkedin
Westpac launches Databank for corporate data exchange

Westpac launches Databank for corporate data exchange

25 August 2016  |  5255 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 5 linkedin
Westpac doubles down on fintech venture fund

Westpac doubles down on fintech venture fund

05 August 2016  |  7004 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 4 linkedin
NAB, Westpac and Qantas pump $10.5 million into Data Republic

NAB, Westpac and Qantas pump $10.5 million into Data Republic

23 May 2016  |  5066 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 3 linkedin
Westpac takes quantum step with 11% stake in QLabs

Westpac takes quantum step with 11% stake in QLabs

16 June 2015  |  3410 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 1 linkedin
House price prediction startup wins Westpac Innovation Challenge

House price prediction startup wins Westpac Innovation Challenge

20 November 2014  |  5951 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 2 linkedin
Westpac launches innovation challenge

Westpac launches innovation challenge

18 September 2014  |  5176 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 6 linkedin
WestPac fund buys stake in Oz P2P lending platform SocietyOne

WestPac fund buys stake in Oz P2P lending platform SocietyOne

11 March 2014  |  5044 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 5 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Westpac - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8752 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8316 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter