 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Erste Bank rolls out video-based identification of new customers

25 January 2017  |  6433 views  |  0 erstebank video id

Erste Bank und Sparkassen is taking advantage of new rules in Austria to let people open accounts from the comfort of their own homes via video chat.

Thanks to Austrian Financial Market Authority regulations which came into effect this month, new customers with passports, national identity cards or drivers' licenses can identify themselves via video chat from their computers and mobile devices.

In a 10 minute process, customers upload the photo in a government-issued ID and the data it contains is automatically transferred to the relevant bank form. Then during a video chat with a bank employee, technology from vendor IDnow identifies the customer.

"We are the first large Austrian bank to offer this innovative option to new customers, implementing it just three weeks after the authorities approved the procedure," says Thomas Schaufler, chief retail officer, Erste Bank.

"Our introduction of online video identification also eliminates what had previously been a significant competitive advantage for fintech companies."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINERETAIL BANKINGSECURITY
KeywordsAUTHENTICATION

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Self Bank offers remote customer registration with video-conferencing

Self Bank offers remote customer registration with video-conferencing

01 November 2016  |  6096 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 14 linkedin
Wells Fargo hails video banking pilot

Wells Fargo hails video banking pilot

24 August 2016  |  7092 views  |  1 comments | 11 tweets | 22 linkedin
Standard Chartered launches global video banking push

Standard Chartered launches global video banking push

21 July 2016  |  10172 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Erste Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10149 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8758 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8317 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8187 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6608 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter