Dwolla raises $6.9m

Digital payments outfit Dwolla has raised $6.9 million in a funding round led by Union Square Ventures and Foundry Group.

Next Level Ventures, Ludlow Ventures, High Alpha, Firebrand Ventures, and Detroit Venture Partners also participated in the round, proceeds of which will be used to expand Dwolla's sales and account management operations in Des Moines, Iowa.



Meanwhile, the payments firm is tidying up its white label range, rolling up its products into a new suite, called Access API, that promises to make building software that connects to the banking infrastructure easier.