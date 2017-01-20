 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

TD Bank to sponsor MIT's first fintech hackathon

20 January 2017  |  4858 views  |  1 MIT

MIT has recruited TD Bank and Prudential to sponsor its first-ever fintech hackathon.

The two-day event in February is challenging students and young professionals to create an interdisciplinary team and compete for a $10,000 prize pot.

In the TD Bank-sponsored hacks, participating teams will have access to data and APIs provided by the Canadian bank with a brief to provide insights into consumer behaviour and develop a platform that offers employees real-time prompts to improve interactions with customers.

The 30-hour hack will culminate with a demo to a panel of judges and mentors, with the winning team pocketing a $4k grand prize and the four runners up walking away with $2k bonuses.

In 2015, MIT created the first graduate-level course in the US to focus on building innovative financial technology businesses. The seven-week Fintech Ventures course is run by The Martin Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship and the Finance Group at the MIT Sloan School of Management, in collaboration with the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Harvard Law School.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKING
KeywordsDEVELOPER

Comments: (1)

Chris Meggs
Chris Meggs - Chasm management limited - Ipswich | 20 January, 2017, 18:40 Great news! How do I get to join?
Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

TD adds 'digital concierge' to app

TD adds 'digital concierge' to app

13 September 2016  |  6989 views  |  1 comments | 5 tweets | 13 linkedin
TD Bank and Cisco forge R&amp;D agreement

TD Bank and Cisco forge R&D agreement

11 January 2016  |  4141 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
MIT to run fintech degree course

MIT to run fintech degree course

20 November 2015  |  16690 views  |  0 comments | 38 tweets | 15 linkedin
TD Bank to create 120 tech jobs in Waterloo

TD Bank to create 120 tech jobs in Waterloo

02 October 2015  |  4981 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 12 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Toronto Dominion Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8751 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8315 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6607 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter