CSDs aim to build distributed ledger for mobilising scarce collateral

A coalition of four central securities depositories is collaborating with Deutsche Börse on an initiative to use blockchain technology to ease cross-border mobilisation of security collateral.

The members of the so-called 'Liquidity Alliance - The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS), Clearstream (Luxembourg), Strate (South Africa) and VPS (Norway) - say they want to overcome existing hurdles when moving collateral across various jurisdictions, making the transfer faster and more efficient.



The Alliance's ‘LA Ledger’ will initially be implemented as a prototype based on the Hyperledger Fabric. Validation by regulatory authorities and market participants will start in the second quarter of 2017.



“We look forward to engaging with regulators and market participants to validate the proposed solution”, says Monica Singer, CEO Strate. “We are convinced that integrating this new technology into a permissioned environment of neutral regulated entities is the right way forward.”