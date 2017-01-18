Epam wins $300m UBS deal

The world's largest wealth manager, UBS, has inked a $300 million-plus, multi-year deal with technology firm Epam Systems as it seeks to put IT at the heart of its cost reduction programme.

"Over the past nine years, Epam has become a key supplier in helping us meet our clients' expectations by working closely together with UBS, while maintaining commitments to productivity and quality of delivery," says Mike Dargan, group head, IT, UBS. "We now look forward to evolving this valued relationship further over the coming years."



Balazs Fejes, SVP, co-head, global business, Epam, adds: "Throughout our long-standing relationship with UBS, we helped them push innovation to drive growth and develop scalable platforms, leveraging our digital design and wealth management expertise and quickly respond to regulatory and market changes."