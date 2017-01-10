 
11 April 2017
Commerzbank creates corporate transformation programme

10 January 2017

Commerzbank has created a networked platform bringing together SMEs, innovation partners and startups to help its corporate clients prepare for a digital future.

Dubbed #openspace, the programme offers a basic six-week foundation course and a series of modules designed to provide clients with long-term support as they tackle the challenges thrown up by digital transformation.

The “#DigitalLab” module, for example, is geared towards supplementing an existing business model with digital products and processes. By contrast, in the “#DisruptiveLab”, an existing business model is fundamentally adapted over three phases.

Joachim Köhler, COO and co-founder of “#openspace”, says: “With ‘#openspace’ we would like to empower SMEs so that they can fundamentally change their business models in line with new digital standards and help to overcome uncertainty with regards to digitalisation. Priority is given to the principle of ‘helping people to help themselves’."

Based in Berling, #openspace” is also being pitched as a home base for national and international start-ups, offering premises and advisory and logistical support for firms wishing to establish a foothold in the German and European markets or to expand in the region.
