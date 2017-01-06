 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Professor predicts 'major bank will fail' from cyber attack in 2017

06 January 2017  |  20111 views  |  0 cyber attack

The chairman of the UK's National Cyber Management Centre (NCMC) has warned that "a major bank will fail as a result of a cyber attack in 2017" leading to "a loss of confidence and a run on that bank".

Professor Richard Benham made his prediction to the BBC. In addition, Professor Benham has also cited statistics from the National Crime Agency that the UK suffered almost 2,500,000 cyber attacks last year and that this figure was most likely much higher because banks often under report such attacks and refund accounts directly.

In November, hackers made off with £2.5m from 9,000 Tesco Bank customers in an attack that the Financial Conduct Authority described at the time as 'unprecedented'. However the major high street banks in the UK have yet to experience a similar theft or to suffer a serious loss of confidence from their shareholders or consumers as a result of a cyber attack or data breach.

Meanwhile, GCHQ, the UK's central intelligence headquarters and home to the NCMC, is spending more than £420,000 on hiring cyber security experts. The new hires will be tasked primarily with defending many of the UK's small businesses, charities and universities that have not previously benefitted from government help.

The hiring spree also follows calls from UK MPs to make the defence of the UK's financial services industry a top priority in 2017. "It is essential that the intelligence community gives the regulators the technical and practical support they need to do their job," wrote Andrew Tyrie, Conservative MP and chair of the Treasury Select Committee, in December.

"This means making sure that financial cybercrime has a high priority, and is not subordinate to other work. Failure to do so would inhibit the ability of financial institutions to maintain an adequate level of protection for millions of consumers."

ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGTRANSACTION BANKINGRISK & REGULATIONSECURITY
KeywordsCARD FRAUD

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Tesco Bank fraudsters drained &#163;2.5 million from customer accounts

Tesco Bank fraudsters drained £2.5 million from customer accounts

09 November 2016  |  6960 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 17 linkedin
Cyber risk beats out Donald Trump as FS industry's top concern

Cyber risk beats out Donald Trump as FS industry's top concern

08 November 2016  |  5473 views  |  0 comments | 14 tweets | 13 linkedin
Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

Bank of England officials watch as cyber attack unfolds

03 November 2016  |  10127 views  |  1 comments | 15 tweets | 15 linkedin
HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

HSBC online and mobile services downed by cyber attack

29 January 2016  |  10493 views  |  5 comments
UK and US bankers place cybercrime worries ahead of economic outlook

UK and US bankers place cybercrime worries ahead of economic outlook

09 December 2015  |  7454 views  |  0 comments | 15 tweets | 21 linkedin
GCHQ launched DDoS attack against Anonymous members

GCHQ launched DDoS attack against Anonymous members

05 February 2014  |  4073 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - all news
Tesco Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10148 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8186 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6606 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter