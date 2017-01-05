Accenture and Blue Prism sign bank to robotic process automation software

Raiffeisen Bank International is among several major firms to roll out new robotic process automation (RPA) software from Accenture and Blue Prism.

Accenture says that by combining its cross-industry expertise with Blue Prism's RPA software robots, it can help large organisations build the next generation of the "digital workforce". The technology is designed to help firms automate a wide range of business processes for reduced costs, improved compliance and increased productivity.



Among more than 40 companies already signed up for the software is Raiffeisen Bank International, which is currently using RPA to automate business processes in four of the 14 European countries it operates in.



“We had been considering RPA as a way to accelerate business results, but we needed a solution that could be housed internally, scale rapidly, and be up and running within two months," says Markus Stanek, head, group efficiency, Raiffeisen.



"Thanks to Accenture’s knowledge and Blue Prism’s enterprise-class RPA software, we want to create an in-house robotics Centre of Excellence within a very short time frame. We have successfully piloted our RPA program in four countries to date, and based on our early positive outcome, intend to continue RPA roll-outs in 2017.



Accenture now plans to certify more than 600 staffers on Blue Prism technology and implementation as it banks on winning more clients in sectors such as financial services.

Channels RETAIL BANKING