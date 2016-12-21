Finextra's year in review

As Finextra pulls the shutters down on 2016, we take a look back at our most popular news stories, videos, and community engagement activities over the course of the past year. The site will re-open for business on 3 January 2017.

Crazy fintech predictions for 2015

Pascal Bouvier, newly installed as a venture partner with Santander Innoventures fintech venture fund, dusts off his crystal ball and peers into the not-too-distant fintech future.

UK sets out open banking API framework

The UK government has thrown its weight behind a report calling for the creation of an open banking standard that makes it easy to share and use financial data, arguing that the move would improve choice for customers, promote competition and stimulate innovation.

The force awakens: Big Data in banking

Advances in big data mining could open up whole new frontiers in financial services, says Standard Chartered’s global chief innovation officer, Anju Patwardhan.

Deutsche Bank prepares for digital future

Deutsche Bank is creating a 'digital factory', bringing together some 400 software developers, IT specialists and banking experts to develop new products and services as it struggles to reposition the bank for a digital future in the face of challenging market conditions.

Barclays opens sandbox for gamification challenge

Barclays Bank is opening its sandbox banking APIs and mobile apps to coders and startups to explore the use of gamification techniques to improve its online and mobile services.

Number26 closed accounts because customers made too many ATM withdrawals

European smartphone-only bank Number26 has finally provided an explanation for its decision to cancel hundreds of customer accounts last week: users were making too many ATM withdrawals.

Ex-Google engineer bids to fix core banking

After two years in stealth mode, a British startup run by a gaggle of former Google engineers has come into the light claiming to have solved the greatest challenge in fintech: how to replace core banking systems.

When banking meets the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things may just hold the key to the future of banking, says Jacqueline Guichelaar, head of infrastructure and service delivery for Lloyds Banking Group.

New Finextra paper explores impact of robo on wealth management

A new research paper, produced by Finextra in association with EPAM, explores the rise of robo and asks how it will further reshape the advisory business and wealth management in the future.

The bank of the future will be invisible - KPMG

By 2030, technology will have made banks and banking invisible to customers, hidden by Siri-like personal assistants that cull data from our connected lives to fulfil daily personal and financial obligations, claims KPMG.

SOFE Berlin: Swift unveils blockchain proof-of-concept

Swift has taken the wraps off its first blockchain proof-of-concept and pledged to become more vocal and engaged with the community in driving the application of the technology at both an industry level and embedded within its own member-owned network.

Watson data scientist talks up 'augmented intelligence' for financial services

True artificial intelligence may still be some years off but the financial services industry is already beginning to reap the benefits of augmented intelligence, says a data scientist working on IBM's Watson.

