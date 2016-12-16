 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Spanish fintech accelerator calls for international applicants

16 December 2016  |  14394 views  |  0 Spanish Flag 1

A Spanish bank-backed fintech incubator and accelerator is inviting startups from Europe and Latin America to apply for four-month programme at its base in Valencia.

Launched last month, Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia has already picked 14 Spanish startups working in areas such as biometrics, mobile payments and cryptocurrencies to take part in its first programme.

Now it is casting its net a little wider, giving international entrepreneurs two months to apply to be one of five startups to join the locals. Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia says it wants specialists in the likes of regtech, AI, and robo-advice to join the 16-week programme at its base at Valencia Marina.

Participants will get training and mentoring, help on tailored business plans and an immersion in the Spanish fintech ecosystem.

Ignacio Cea, corporate director, technology innovation and strategy, Bankia, says the purpose of the plan is to "attract the best talents to Spain to support the new challenges faced by the banking sector; to provide better services for customers; and ultimately, to help Spanish companies and therefore the global economy as a whole to develop".
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINEBLOCKCHAINSTART UPS
KeywordsARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCEBIOMETRICSROBO-ADVISOR

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter