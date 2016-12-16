Spanish fintech accelerator calls for international applicants

A Spanish bank-backed fintech incubator and accelerator is inviting startups from Europe and Latin America to apply for four-month programme at its base in Valencia.

Launched last month, Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia has already picked 14 Spanish startups working in areas such as biometrics, mobile payments and cryptocurrencies to take part in its first programme.



Now it is casting its net a little wider, giving international entrepreneurs two months to apply to be one of five startups to join the locals. Bankia Fintech by Innsomnia says it wants specialists in the likes of regtech, AI, and robo-advice to join the 16-week programme at its base at Valencia Marina.



Participants will get training and mentoring, help on tailored business plans and an immersion in the Spanish fintech ecosystem.



Ignacio Cea, corporate director, technology innovation and strategy, Bankia, says the purpose of the plan is to "attract the best talents to Spain to support the new challenges faced by the banking sector; to provide better services for customers; and ultimately, to help Spanish companies and therefore the global economy as a whole to develop".