TD Ameritrade lets users 'Ask Alexa' for stock quotes

TD Ameritrade has launched an app that lets investors ask Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant for financial market updates and securities quotes.

Anyone with an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Echo, Tap, Dot or Fire TV, can visit the Alexa App and download the TD Ameritrade 'skill' - or simply ask their device to enable it.



Then, users can verbally ask for a market update or for quotes for more than 75,000 symbols, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and 3,800 indices, covering all the major US exchanges.



The 'skill' can recognise multiple variations on questions so it is not flummoxed, for example, when a user request a stock price using a company's name or its symbol.



Alexa immediately responds with "clear, intelligible responses that provide exactly what the user requests with no extraneous or unnecessary information," says TD Ameritrade.



Currently, prices are on a 15 minute delay but the company says it is working on real-time quotes a well as adding the ability for customers to access some if their account information.



"Voice-enabled search and virtual assistants aren't the wave of the future - they're part of today's lifestyle. We expect the trend to build among those who want easy market access and updates," says Vijay Sankaran, CIO, TD Ameritrade.