 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Tullett and Quaternion partner CU FinTech Lab on open source risk project

08 December 2016  |  6361 views  |  0 Risk on chalkboard

Tullett Prebon Information and Irish risk analytics firm Quaternion have partnered to launch an open source risk project in collaboration with Columbia University’s FinTech Lab in New York.

The collaborative effort will support opensourcerisk.org and is aimed at delivering a method to standardise risk modelling across the industry.

Frank Desmond, CEO at TPI, says: “Quaternion’s open source risk framework is of huge value to the academic community, facilitating research into the fundamental drivers of financial markets. Our data, Quaternion’s innovative approach and Columbia University’s research will provide the financial markets with more clarity on risk."

The three partners are inviting finance professionals and the academic community to test, improve and develop the open source code contributed by Quaternion and contribute to the progress of standardised models.

From a commercial perspective, TPI and Quaternion says they intend to partner on the development of data products and services to help banks to manage their capital more efficiently.
ChannelsWHOLESALE BANKINGPOST-TRADE & OPSRISK & REGULATION
KeywordsREPORTING/COMPLIANCE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

OpenGamma raises $13.3m

OpenGamma raises $13.3m

05 October 2016  |  4039 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 1 linkedin
Tullett Prebon to build new tech hub in Belfast

Tullett Prebon to build new tech hub in Belfast

02 August 2016  |  3983 views  |  0 comments | 4 tweets | 3 linkedin
Icap to rebrand as financial technology company

Icap to rebrand as financial technology company

16 May 2016  |  8724 views  |  0 comments | 8 tweets | 9 linkedin
Barclays and CommBank explore open source collaboration pact

Barclays and CommBank explore open source collaboration pact

03 November 2014  |  10656 views  |  1 comments | 8 tweets | 11 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Tullett Prebon - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter