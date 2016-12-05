 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

China tops world fintech rankings

05 December 2016  |  12664 views  |  0 Chinese flag

China has outpaced London, New York and Silicon Valley to become the world's undisputed global fintech leader, according to a report by DBS and Ernst & Young.

Neal Cross, DBS chief innovation officer, says favorable government policies and regulations have contributed to the growth of a thriving fintech ecosystem, powered by billion dollar tech innovators such as Alibaba, TenCent and Baidu.

“The speed at which China’s fintech landscape has developed is truly remarkable," he says. "It’s gotten this far because China’s landscape has operated in a sandbox-like environment conducive for FinTech to thrive — a strong domestic market, coupled with a constant push for innovation and experimentation driven by leading giants, unhindered by international influence.”

Chinese consumers’ propensity toward digital adoption is also seen as a key driver behind the country’s fintech boom, featuring a disproportionately large presence of tech-savvy millennials who are open to new technologies.

The report notes that 40% of Chinese consumers use new payments methods compared with 4% in Singapore, while 35% use non-bank fintech firms to access insurance products compared with 1%-2% in many Southeast Asian markets. There are also significantly higher rates of fintech participation in wealth management and lending.

James Lloyd, EY Asia-Pacific fintech Leader, says, “China’s unique mix of rapid urbanisation, massive and underserved market, e-commerce growth, explosion in online and mobile phone penetration, and customer adoption willingness have created a fertile ground for innovation in commerce, banking and financial services more broadly."

Read the full report:» Download the document now 5.7 mb (PDF File)
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

China emerges as fintech powerhouse as UK dominance weakens

China emerges as fintech powerhouse as UK dominance weakens

25 October 2016  |  11166 views  |  0 comments | 35 tweets | 30 linkedin
China overtakes UK in digital payment volume stakes

China overtakes UK in digital payment volume stakes

22 September 2016  |  5112 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 13 linkedin
China drives soaring Asia Pacific fintech financing

China drives soaring Asia Pacific fintech financing

25 August 2016  |  4525 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 5 linkedin
Economic woes spell doom and gloom for Chinese fintech sector

Economic woes spell doom and gloom for Chinese fintech sector

08 January 2016  |  6922 views  |  0 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
From Unicorns to dragons, meet the new face of banking disruption

From Unicorns to dragons, meet the new face of banking disruption

12 October 2015  |  12185 views  |  0 comments | 25 tweets | 21 linkedin
China UnionPay overtakes Visa as world's biggest card scheme

China UnionPay overtakes Visa as world's biggest card scheme

12 August 2011  |  25726 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8743 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8311 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6602 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter